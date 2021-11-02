Jubilant Glen won't be denied in Derry history bid

Derry SFC Final: Glen 1-13 Slaughtneil 0-7

SOMETIMES, a team and a club cannot be denied.

Two years after coming up the Glenshane Pass and entering Celtic Park on the wave of emotion, only to be pipped at the death by Magherafelt, Maghera’s Glen arrived determined to force the issue and hit the establishment of Slaughtneil with all they had.

Playing against the wind coming off Lough Foyle in the first half, Glen found themselves 0-5 to 0-0 up by the first water break. They limited Slaughtneil to a single point in that period – that coming from full-back Brendan Rogers.

They dished out the ultimate sucker punch just before half-time. The defending champions were gulping for air when a ball over the top from Tiarnan Flanagan found Conor Glass – clad in a Perspex facemask following a facial injury in an earlier round – ploughing a line towards goal.

Rogers was coming in to clear all out but Glass got his fingertips to the ball to send it on. Full forward Danny Tallon had vacated the space in front of goal and was able to run into it to poke the ball beyond Slaughtneil goalkeeper Antóin McMullan.

That left it 1-6 to 0-1 at the break. When it was a contest as such, Ciaran McFaul showcased his incredible strength, balance and leadership from the unusual position of centre-back, putting three points over by getting past the first tackle and making things happen all by himself.

On the left wing, Ethan Doherty simply tortured marker Meehaul McGrath, forcing him into conceding a series of frees which they punished on the scoreboard, and McGrath eventually was handed a yellow card.

It is difficult to say when Slaughtneil last failed to rise to the occasion quite like this. With the wind at their backs in the second half, Glen were able to find space easily with Slaughtneil’s Fionnbharr McGuigan black carded for a trip on Jack Doherty.

A first-ever Derry senior Championship for Glen duly arrived, provoking all the boisterous scenes that such occasions demand.

Scorers for Glen: D Tallon (1-2, 0-2f), C McFaul (0-3), C Glass (0-3, 1f), E Bradley (0-2f), C Carville, J Doherty, P Gunning (0-1f), (0-1 each)

Scorers for Slaughtneil: C Bradley (0-4, 2f), B Rogers, P Cassidy (0-1 each), Shane McGuigan (0-1mark)

GLEN: C Bradley; M Warnock, R Dougan, C Carville; T Flanagan, C McFaul, E Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Mulholland, J Doherty, C Convery; P Gunning, D Tallon, C McGuckian

Subs: C McDevitt for Mulholland (45m), C Mulholland for Carville (54m), S O’Hara for Gunning (54m), A Doherty for C Convery (56m)

SLAUGHTNEIL: A McMullan; P McNeill, B Rogers, K McKaigue; F McGuigan, C McKaigue, K Feeney; P Bradley, P Cassidy; G Bradley, R Bradley, M McGrath; C Bradley, Shane McGuigan, B Cassidy

Subs: C McAlister for R Bradley (28m), Sé McGuigan for G Bradley (35m), Sean Cassidy for F McGuigan (56m), M McGuigan for P Cassidy (57m)

Referee: Sean Curran (Faughanvale)