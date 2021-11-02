Gusserane shock favourites St Martin's, Shelmaliers comfortable

Wexford SFC

Goals at vital stages helped Shelmaliers to a comfortable nine-point (3-8 to 3-9) victory over HWH/Bunclody in their senior football championship quarter-final clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Scores were scarce through the opening quarter at the end of which Shelmaliers led 0-2 to 0-1, but a Graeme Staples 16th-minute goal followed by consecutive points from Kyle Roche and Brian Malone helped the eventual winners assume control. A Roche goal five minutes before the break gave them a 2-4 to 0-3 interval lead.

Shelmaliers' dominance continued through the third quarter at the end of which they led 2-8 to 0-5, with the opposition creating little impression in attack, while they really secured their final passage through a fine Glen Malone individual goal in the 52nd minute.

in a second lacklustre second semi-final, Gusserane O'Rahilly's shocked favourites St Martin's, winning out 1-8 to 1-5.

St Martin's opened with two Darren Codd pointed frees, but Gusserane remained in touch in a poor opening 30 minutes through points from Ken Cahill, Cillian Kehoe and Sean Ryan. St. Martin's led 0-4 to 0-3 at the break.

Scores continued to evade both sides, as a Sean Ryan drew the sides level. But following the best move of the game, which began deep in the Gusserance defence, Mark Rossiter finished for a superb goal to give his side a 1-5 to 0-4 lead at the second water break.

Sub Jack Devereux handed St Martin's a lifeline with a goal within minutes of the resumption, but it was Gusserane who finished superbly. A Paraic Conway point gave them a three-point advantage at the end, with not even the introduction of Aussie Rules player, Barry O'Connor, salvaging the day for his side.

In the relegation play-off, steeplechase jockey Mikey Fogarty finished with 2-2 as St Anne's preserved their senior status with a 3-14 to 0-14 victory over Sarsfields, who now face into a final relegation battle with Fethard.