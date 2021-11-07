Tougher tests lie ahead for Dr Crokes as they bid to avoid relegation

Dr Crokes qualified for their sixth consecutive Kerry SFC semi-final following a convincing 19-point win over Templenoe in Fitzgerald Stadium avenging their loss to the game opposition in the Kerry Senior Club Championship Group Stages back in September.

The Killarney side never looked flustered as they got a great platform from their goalkeeper Shane Murphy’s kick-outs throughout proceedings.

A bursting run from Gavin White for the opening score of the game was a sign of Crokes’ early intent as four of their six starting forwards scored in the opening quarter to give them a lead of 0-8 to 0-2 at the first water break. Templenoe were reduced to scores from frees in some instances but a difficult situation in advance for them was not made any easier by both Teddy Doyle and Stephen O’Sullivan going off injured in the first period.

Five points was the difference between the sides coming towards first-half injury time as Tony Brosnan was fouled bearing down on goal at the concession of a penalty. He converted it himself to make it 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time as it looked very routine for the Killarney side in how they were going about their business.

The second half started off a bit sluggishly for both sides but two Brian Looney points lifted the tempo somewhat after linking up well with Johnny Buckley for both efforts. Brian Crowley just about managed to squeeze a Templenoe free over the bar for their only score in the third quarter. Mark Looney did save a Micheal Burns goal chance before the second water break as Crokes’ advantage now stood at 1-13 to 0-6.

Brian Looney had a very impressive second half in general for the victors putting over five points from play as it started to turn into a bit of a procession in the final stages of play. Jordan Kiely came off the bench to score two for the victors as another substitute Mikey Casey produced another good save from the Templenoe goalkeeper Looney in preventing his goal being breached from open play in the second period.

Tougher tests lie ahead for the Killarney side in the semi-final. However, a further win would assure them of their senior status in Kerry next year and relegate their fellow Killarney side Legion without the need of a play-off between the pair.