Kerry SFC: Dr Crokes too strong for depleted Templenoe

DR CROKES 1-22 TEMPLENOE 0-6

No matter what their previous form has indicated, this is the time of the year when Dr Crokes come alive. When the famed Killarney outfit even get a sniff in their nostrils of another potential Bishop Moynihan Cup being added to the trophy cabinet, they become a very dangerous animal indeed.

That was clearly the ominous statement of intent that was laid out to all and sundry at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney when Edmund O’Sullivan’s charges, operating on a different level to their game opponents, blitzed Templenoe with a performance of swashbuckling attacking intensity to advance to the Kerry County SFC semi-finals.

There had been signs in their comfortable first round victory over St Kieran’s that rumours of Dr Crokes’ demise had been grossly exaggerated but, in much more favourable weather conditions, this was the afternoon where the 13-times kingpins really ignited their championship credentials.

While there were other impressive team displays over the weekend, and notwithstanding the caveat that Dr Crokes will be entering the last four in a fortnight’s time without having been given any test of their overall wellbeing, none of the other remaining challengers have the same experience and title-clinching pedigree.

The winners set the tone from the throw-in when the outstanding Gavin White blazed over after a typically barnstorming run from centre-back, and with David Shaw supplying the bullets for the likes of Micheal Burns and Tony Brosnan to find their scoring range, Dr Crokes raced into a six-point lead (0-8 to 0-2) at the first water break.

Already operating without the unavailable Killian Spillane, and with brother Adrian lining out despite a broken toe, any hopes Templenoe had of making a game of this one-sided affair ended when they lost Stephen O’Sullivan, Teddy Doyle and Michael Hallissey to injury before the interval, with Brosnan’s stoppage time penalty goal killing the contest dead in its’ tracks (1-10 to 0-5).

Templenoe, who had stunned the Crokes at the end of September in the senior club championship, could only muster a single point in the second half, as their illustrious Killarney rivals basically did as they pleased, with one of their long-serving players, Brian Looney, the undoubted star on the resumption, with five points from play in a virtuoso 30-minute period.

It could have got even worse for Templenoe if goalkeeper Mark Looney hadn’t been on his game, foiling Burns and substitute Mikey Casey with point-blank saves before the finish, while another replacement, Jordan Kiely, blazed over with the goal at his mercy, as Dr Crokes cruised over the finishing line without getting out of second or third gear.

With Mike Moloney and Michael Potts to potentially return to the starting 15 in the upcoming weeks, Dr Crokes will certainly have the bit between their teeth heading into the semi-finals.

They haven’t gone away, you know.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: T Brosnan 1-4 (0-1 mark, 0-1 free, 1-0 pen), B Looney 0-5, M Burns, D Shaw (frees), J Kiely (0-1 free) 0-3 each, K O’Leary 0-2, G White, T Doyle 0-1 each.

Scorers for Templenoe: B Crowley 0-3 (0-2 frees), S O’Sullivan (free), T Morley, C Crowley (free) 0-1 each.

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, F Fitzgerald, D Naughton; M Cooper, G White, E Looney; M O’Shea, J Buckley; G O’Shea, M Burns, B Looney; T Brosnan, D Shaw, K O’Leary.

Subs: J Kiely for G O’Shea (46 mins), D Casey for Buckley (46 mins), M Moloney for Naughton (51 mins), T Doyle for Burns (51 mins), M Casey for Brosnan (54 mins).

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; M Hallissey, G Crowley, K O’Neill; J Crowley Holland, J Rice, M Casey; S Sheehan, T Morley; C Crowley, S O’Sullivan, J Spillane; B Crowley, A Spillane, T Doyle.

Subs: K McCarthy for Doyle, injured (25 mins), M O’Reilly for S O’Sullivan, injured (30 mins), T Spillane for Hallissey (blood sub, 30 mins), J Moriarty for J Spillane (51 mins), D Crowley for C Crowley (59 mins), J Sheehan for Casey (59 mins).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies).