Tyrone SHC: Dermot Begley points Carrickmore to glory

The holders’ defensive steel was almost impenetrable on a triumphant day when they suffocated their opponents’ talented attacking unit.
Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 12:29
Francis Mooney

Éire Óg Carrickmore 0-16 Dungannon 0-9

The Benburb Cup will spend another year in Carrickmore, after the Éire Óg hurlers dug deep to retain their Tyrone SHC title, overciming rivals Dungannon at Healy Park with seven points to spare.

With Dermot Begley and Lochrann Ó Donnghaile playing starring roles at the back, the holders frustrated their opponents and struck for the killer scores on the breakaway in the second half.

Begley’s accuracy from frees kept them in touch in the opening quarter, cancelling out points from Cain Ferguson and Damian Casey.

Sean Óg Grogan and Cormac Munroe also hit the target, helping Éire Óg to a 0-7 to 0-5 interval lead.

They opened out a four points lead through Begley early in the second half, and it was a superb defensive effort that helped them through the remainder of the contest.

In the latter stages, fast breakaway scores did the trick for Carrickmore, as they hit five of the game’s last six points.

Scorers for Éire Óg Carrickmore: D Begley (0-7, 6f); S Óg Grogan (0-3); R Slane (0-2); J McGurk, B McGurk, C Grogan, C Munroe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dungannon: C Ferguson (0-6, 2f); D Casey (0-2, 1f); B Molloy (0-1).

ÉIRE ÓG CARRICKMORE: C McElhatton; L O Donnghaile, SP Begley, J Kerr; A Crossan, D Begley, D Rafferty; C Grogan, B McGurk; O Daly, J Kelly, D Grogan; T Hughes, S Óg Grogan, J McGurk.

Subs: C Munroe for Daly; R Slane for Hughes; O McKee for Kerr; C Donovan for Crossan.

DUNGANNON: J Devlin; C McNally, S Donnelly, SP McKernan; R Weir, L Devlin, P McHugh; B Rush, M Little; P McErlean, D Casey, C McErlean; B Molloy, C Ferguson, T Mullin.

Subs: R Devlin for McHugh; B McGilloway for Mullin; T Morgan for Rush; D Marshall for Weir.

Referee: O Elliot (Antrim).

