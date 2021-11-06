Mayo SFC: Goals from Ruttledge brothers see champions Knockmore through to another final

Knockmore 2-11 Garrymore 0-11

Holders Knockmore delivered a brilliant second half display at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan on Saturday evening to book their place in the Mayo SFC Final.

Goals from the Ruttledge brothers, Keith and Pearse, in the 43rd and 45th minutes turned this entertaining semi-final on its head and the champions kicked on to win convincingly.

However, that had looked a highly unlikely outcome at half-time as Garrymore had produced an impressive performance and deservedly led by 0-8 to 0-4.

The outsiders, who were bidding to reach a county senior final for the first time since 1982, had played an attacking brand of football that gave the large crowd plenty of value for money.

The South Mayo side outscored the champions by 0-6 to 0-1 in the last 25 minutes of the half as the likes of Cathal Slattery (3), Trevor Nally and Darren Quinn all hit brilliant scores.

Knockmore, who were without their injured talisman, Darren McHale, had no answer to Garrymore’s power-plays and had to rely on frees from Peter Naughton and Aidan Orme, along with early scores from Connell Dempsey and Pearse Ruttledge at stay in touch.

But the second half was a very different story as Knockmore came roaring back into contention, inspired by substitutes Keith Ruttledge, Liam Durcan and Charlie Bourke.

Ruttledge’s goal on 43 minutes sparked their comeback to life and once Durcan landed the equaliser a couple of minutes later, the tide had turned.

Knockmore’s second goal — a soccer-style finish from Pearse Ruttledge after Garrymore had failed to clear their lines — turned out to be the beginning of the end for Damien Egan’s charges.

Ray Dempsey’s battle-hardened unit led by 2-7 to 0-9 at the second water-break and Garrymore couldn’t make any inroads into the deficit in the last quarter as their challenge faded away.

The outstanding Keith Ruttledge (2), Liam Durcan and Connell Dempsey (free) all added points to gloss the final scoreline while all Garrymore could manage in response were a couple of frees from the impressive Darren Quinn.

Garry’ did create one gilt-edged goal chance in that last quarter, but Knockmore goalkeeper, Colm Reape, denied Liam Óg Horkan with a superb save.

Knockmore will now face either Belmullet or Westport in their second successive decider on Sunday, November 21.

Scorers for Knockmore: K Ruttledge (1-2); P Ruttledge (1-1); C Dempsey (0-3, 1f); P Naughton (2fs), L Durcan (0-2 each); A Orme (0-1, f).

Scorers for Garrymore: M Tierney (3fs), D Quinn (2fs), C Slattery (0-3 each); P Deeley (1f), T Nally (0-1 each).

KNOCKMORE: C Reape; M Park, David McHale, S Holmes; N Armstrong, K King, C Flynn; K McLoughlin, S McHale; P Ruttledge (1-1), A Naughton, C Dempsey (0-3, 1f); J Ruddy, A Orme (0-1, 1f), P Naughton (0-2, 2fs).

Subs: K Ruttledge (1-2) for M Park; C Bourke for A Naughton (inj); L Durcan (0-2) for Ruddy (inj).

GARRYMORE: B Lynskey; J Oates, K Lydon, J Commins; T Nally (0-1), C Crowe, E Hession; D Dolan, G Golden; L Óg Horkan, P Deeley (0-1, 1f), S Nally; M Tierney (0-3, 3fs), D Quinn (0-3, 2fs), C Slattery (0-3).

Subs: E Varley for Deeley; M Connolly for Commins; B Walsh for Oates; P Hession for T Nally; B Cunningham for Crowe (inj).

Referee: J Henry (Castlebar Mitchels).