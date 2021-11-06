Cork GAA round-up: Castlemartyr and Lisgoold both on track for back-to-back promotions

Castlemartyr remain on track for back-to-back promotions after they defeated Cloughduv by 3-21 to 2-18 in the semi-final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC in Pairc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Last year’s lower intermediate champions were bolstered by the return of Ciarán Joyce from injury, and he scored two points from centre-back.

An Andrew Kelly goal just before half-time gave the winners a 1-10 to 0-8 interval lead. Two Brian Verling goals in the second period kept Cloughduv close but further goals from Joe Stack and Jack McGann paved the way for the Imokilly side’s path to successive finals.

They will be joined in the final by Sarsfields after they got the better of their neighbours from Mayfield on Friday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn. In a repeat of the 2016 JAHC final, the Riverstown men managed to reverse the result with a hard-fought 1-15 to 0-15 win.

Sars led by 0-10 to 0-6 at the break and a key factor their win was the contribution of their great stalworth, Eoin O’Sullivan. He hit 1-5, with his goal proving to be the difference between the sides.

In the LIHC Lisgoold also remain on track for back-to-back championship victories after they overcame the gallant challenge of Ballygarvan in Pairc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

The key score in this game was Jamie O’Driscoll’s eighth-minute goal that helped his side to a 1-9 to 0-10 half time lead. They were thankful to two saves from their ‘keeper, Ciarán Cronin, in the second period as they recorded a 1-16 to 0-15 win.

In the final, they will face Jamie Wall’s Kilbrittain after they defeated Tracton by 1-15 to 0-9 in Ballinspittle on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in the JAHC a 1-9 contribution from Séamus Harnedy was key to St Ita’s 2-16 to 1-6 victory over Ballymartle. There were also wins for Passage and Dromtarriffe over Ballinascarthy and Ballinora respectively while in the JAFC, Douglas and Urhan progressed to the next stage following their victories over Kilworth and Bride Rovers.