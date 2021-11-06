Kieran Kingston praises outgoing backroom team after 'difficult' two years

Kieran Kingston has praised his outgoing backroom team after the men tasked with preparing the Cork senior hurling team in 2022 were confirmed during the week.

At a county board meeting, the Cork executive’s proposal to add All-Ireland MHC winning manager Noel Furlong and All-Ireland SHC winning defender and former Cork captain Pat Mulcahy to Kingston’s management team was endorsed by clubs.

The pair will join existing selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan next year while Donal O’Grady is to continue in his position in coaching and analysis.

Elsewhere, Gary Keegan, who previously worked with the group in Kingston’s first term in charge in 2016 and ‘17, links up as performance coach, while Stephen Casey comes on board as strength and conditioning coach.

Selector Ger Cunningham, coach Christy O’ Connor, S&C coach Mark Brady and sport and performance psychologist Cathal Sheridan all left the set up but the manager praised the impact they had on a panel who reached this year's All-Ireland final.

“I’d like to thank all the outgoing members of the backroom team for their contribution to Cork hurling - the last two years have been difficult for everyone having to prepare the team under Covid-19 restrictions," Kingson said.

“Ger Cunningham has made an immense contribution to Cork hurling both on and off the field of play as a player, coach and selector. I wish him and his family all the best for the future and thank him for all he has done for Cork hurling, especially over the last two years.

“I’d like to thank Christy O’Connor for all he has done as forwards coach over the last two years. Christy is a very talented coach and I was delighted he agreed to join us - he made a vital contribution and I would like to wish him all the best for the future.

“Mark Brady and Cathal Sheridan played a vital role in the team’s preparation and I’d like to thank them for all they have done, particularly in the win over Kilkenny in the All-Ireland semi-final where team showed great fitness levels and mental resolve to earn an extra-time win.” Looking ahead to the new season, Kingston said he was "delighted" with the backroom team he has assembled.