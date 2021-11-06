Premier IHC: Shane Óg O’Regan stars as Watergrasshill condemn 12-man Aghada to relegation

Shane Óg O Regan, Watergrasshill, file photo. Picture Dan Linehan

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 16:19
Therese O’Callaghan

Watergrasshill 2-15 Aghada 0-11

A virtuoso showing from Shane Óg O’Regan, who finished with 1-11, ensured 14-man Watergrasshill retained their Cork Premier IHC status at Dungourney on Saturday.

Level at the break, Watergrasshill outscored 12-man Aghada 1-8 to 0-1 in the second-half. As a result in this relegation play-off, Aghada drop down a level in 2022.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men before any ball was thrown in, Aghada’s Michael Russell and Watergrasshill’s Paddy O’Regan received straight red cards. In the 38th minute, Danny Creedon got a second yellow card, and four minutes later Cian Fleming saw red to reduce Aghada to 12 players for the fourth quarter.

O’Regan’s goal in the 13th minute, set up by Sean Desmond, was a big score playing against the strong wind. It allowed them go in at the break all square, 1-7 to 0-10 - Mark McCarthy was the chief scorer for Aghada with five frees.

The second-half was one-way traffic after O’Regan picked out Desmond for goal number two four minutes following the restart.

Scorers for Watergrasshill: S Óg O’Regan (1-11, 0-5 frees, 0-1 sl), S Desmond (1-1), J McCarthy, A Cronin and D O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghada: M McCarthy (0-6 frees), C Fleming (0-2, 0-1 free), D Ryan, A Berry and J O’Hanlon (0-1 each).

WATERGRASSHILL: D O’Callaghan; J Gowen, A Ricken, D O’Farrell; J McCarthy, K O’Neill, B Fenton; A Cronin, S O’Regan (Capt); D O’Leary, P O’Regan, P O’Leary; S Desmond, G Kelly Lynch, S Óg O’Regan.

Subs: C Cronin for P O’Leary (54), C Roche for G Kelly Lynch (56), A Foley for D O’Leary (60).

AGHADA: C O’Shea; D Leahy, J McDonnell, T Hartnett (J-Capt); J O’Donoghue, M Russell, D Creedon; D Collins, M McCarthy; D Ryan, A Berry, C Fleming; J O’Hanlon, P O’Neill, J Looney (J-Capt).

Subs: A O’Connell for M McCarthy (14-16 bs), A O’Connell for P O’Neill (half-time inj), J Tynan for D Leahy (40), M Leahy for J Looney (48) J Norris for D Collins (50), D Rice for J McDonnell (50).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).

