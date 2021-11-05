Around the country: Ballyhale Shamrocks among the sides bidding for county final glory

SATURDAY

Galway SHC semi-final: Craughwell v Clarinbridge, Kenny Park 2pm

It’s 10 years since Clarinbridge last reached the final, six for Craughwell, but that last display against Tommy Larkins suggests the longer gap can be ‘Bridged.

Verdict: Clarinbridge.

Offaly SHC semi-final: Coolderry v Shinrone, St Brendan’s Park Birr 2pm

History and a host of other things such as Coolderry’s experience stand in the way of Shinrone making a first final in 61 years.

Verdict: Coolderry.

Dublin SFC semi-finals: St Jude’s v Lucan Sarsfields, Parnell Park 5.15pm Live RTÉ

These two couldn’t be divided in the group stages and Lucan must be on a high after knocking out Ballymun Kickhams. All the same, St Judes have some canny operators and plenty of scoring appeal.

Verdict: St Jude’s.

Kilmacud Crokes v Ballyboden St Enda’s, Parnell Park 7pm Live RTÉ

Should this turn into an arm wrestle, Ballyboden will be favoured and even at that the Basquels would enjoy a scorefest. However, downing Na Fianna was a big one for Kilmacud and Paul Mannion is in scintillating form.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Fermanagh SFC semi-final replay: Derrygonnelly Harps v Brian Boru’s Kinawley, Brewster Park 7pm.

Derrygonnelly to make the most of this second opportunity and win through to a final against Enniskillen Gaels.

Verdict: Derrygonnelly Harps

Mayo SFC semi-final: Knockmore v Garrymore, Connacht GAA Centre 7pm

It wasn’t looking so pretty for the county champions during their recent league campaign but they have come alive since and can make the last two.

Verdict: Knockmore.

Tipperary SFC semi-final: Loughmore-Castleiney v Moyle Rovers, Golden 2pm

The mid-Tipperary men look like men on a mission having lost both senior finals last year. Brian McGrath is a loss but they can edge this one.

Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney.

Waterford SFC semi-final: The Nire v Ballinacourty, Fraher Field 7pm

Not since 2010 has a team won two successive Waterford SFC titles and the form of Jamie Barron and others in recent weeks indicates Ballinacourty could be toppled here.

Verdict: The Nire

SUNDAY

Kilkenny SHC final: Ballyhale Shamrocks v O’Loughlin Gaels, UPMC Nowlan Park 1.30pm Live TG4

Outside of TJ Reid, Mark Bergin is probably the best freetaker in Kilkenny and his marksmanship will have to be so sharp if the city team are to make this clash as competitive as possible. Their use of Huw Lawlor and Paddy Deegan will be imperative to that end but to simply try and stymie Shamrocks is unlikely to be enough, such is their array of talent in attack. A fourth consecutive title appears to be heading Shamrocks’s way.

Verdict: Shamrocks Ballyhale

Galway SHC semi-final: Gort v St Thomas, Kenny Park 2pm

Complacency at this stage looks to be St Thomas’s worst enemy. Gort are gutsy but more than that is required to beat the four-in-a-row chasers.

Verdict: St Thomas.

Offaly SHC semi-final: Kilcormac-Killoughey v St Rynaghs, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 2pm

St Rynaghs had six points to spare when these two faced down one another in last year’s final. Not much to suggest the men of Cloghan and Banagher are growing tired of success.

Verdict: St Rynaghs

Cavan SFC final: Gowna v Ramor United, Kingspan Breffni 3pm

Last year’s runners-up Gowna looked untouchable in their semi-final win over Kingscourt Stars and appear to be well on their way to making up for last year’s replay heartache. Ramor United, who lost the 2019 final, can’t be dismissed having beaten Cavan Gaels but Gowna’s time looks to be now.

Verdict: Gowna.

Clare SFC final: Kilmurry-Ibrickane v Éire Óg Ennis, Cusack Park 2.30pm

That Kilmurry-Ibrickane aren’t out-and-out favourites despite looking to retain their title shows the respect there is for the Ennis men here. Their semi-final win was their first last-four appearance in seven years and beating Ennistymon and St Breckans will stand to Éire Óg. However, the men from the west, seeing off Lissycasey by nine points, look to be in mean form.

Verdict: Kilmurry-Ibrickane.

Derry SFC final: Slaughtneil v Glen, Celtic Park 2pm

Conor Glass’s homecoming would be well and truly complete were he to help Glen to a first county senior success but he and his team-mates face shrewd operators in Slaughtneil. Shane McGuigan remains in excellent form but perhaps the vigour of Glen will be enough.

Verdict: Glen

Donegal SFC final: St Eunan’s v Naomh Conaill, MacCumhaill Park 3.15pm Live TG4

Perhaps motivated by the question mark hanging over their win in the 2020 final which was played in August, Naomh Conaill have made another decider, seeing off Kilcar along the way. The Letterkenny men are no slouches but the Glenties crew look untouchable right now.

Verdict: Naomh Conaill.

Down SFC final: Burren v Kilcoo, Páirc Esler 3pm

The identity of the county’s senior football manager for 2022 may not yet be known but there is plenty of certainty about this final pairing. The Frank O’Hare Cup has not left these two clubs since 2008 and Kilcoo have won it on nine occasions including last season. The memory of the 2018 defeat to Burren will lift Kilcoo.

Verdict: Kilcoo.

Kildare SFC final: Naas v Sarsfields, St Conleth’s Park 2pm

In the face of much in-house adversity, Naas has reached this stage for the first time in 20 years. Controversy might have torn the group apart has only made them stronger and they will be a handful for the Newbridge men even if The Sash should have the wherewithal to prevail.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

Longford SFC final: Mostrim v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 3pm

A major achievement for Mostrim getting to this point — their last final was back in 1992. The hope for them and neutrals is they won’t be daunted by the occasion. Mullinalaghta return to the final for the first time since 2018 when they completed the three-in-a-row.

Verdict: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s.

Louth SFC final: St Mochtas v Naomh Mairtín, Páirc Mhuire Ardee 2.30pm

A first ever final appearance for the Louth village men and their penchant for goals in the run-up to this game can’t be discounted. Still, it’s difficult to see them surprising a team making their fourth straight final appearance having won at the third time of asking last season.

Verdict: Naomh Mairtín.

Monaghan SFC final: Scotstown v Truagh, St Tiernach’s Park 2.30pm

Twenty years have passed since Truagh last featured on Monaghan football’s biggest day, which resulted in a second successive defeat to Castleblayney Faughs. Scotstown make their ninth straight final bow. They’ll respect Truagh after their shock win over Clontibret.

Verdict: Scotstown.

Meath SFC final: Wolfe Tones v St Peter’s, Dunboyne, Páirc Tailteann 2.30pm

Seeing off 2020 winners Ratoath as they did, the fear for Wolfe Tones is that they have already played their final. But to come back in the way they did having led Ratoath for so long showed character and Dunboyne must be alert. Nevertheless, they were steely themselves in beating Donaghmore/Ashbourne.

Verdict: St Peter’s, Dunboyne

Carlow SFC semi-finals: Bagenalstown Gaels v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park 1.30pm

Rathvilly to make the final two as they did in 2020.

Verdict: Rathvilly.

Éire Óg v Mount Leinster Rangers, Netwatch Cullen Park 3.30pm

Known more for their hurling, Mount Leinster Rangers could have a tough day at the office here.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Mayo SFC semi-final: Westport v Belmullet, James Stephens Park, Ballina 2pm

Westport were on the rise a good few years before James Horan chose to take them over. A final appearance would be the next stage in their development although Belmullet’s win over Breaffy can’t be dismissed.

Verdict: Westport.

Tipperary SFC semi-final: Clonmel Commercials v JK Brackens, Boherlahan 2pm

The mid-Tipperary men probably still have the scars of the one-sided final of two years ago. Commercials’ abundance of

talent makes them so formidable.

Verdict: Clonmel Commercials.

Waterford SFC semi-final: Rathgormack v Gaultier, Walsh Park 1.30pm.

Anything but a Rathgormack win would be a turn-up for the books.

Verdict: Rathgormack.

Wexford SFC semi-finals: Halfway House-Bunclody v Shelmaliers, Chadwicks Wexford Park 12.15pm

One of the strongest dual clubs around, the 2018 football winners and last year’s hurling champions can book their final spot.

Verdict: Shelmaliers

St Martin’s v Gusserane-O’Rahillys, Chadwicks Wexford Park 2.15pm

Beaten finalists in 2017 and ‘19 respectively, the dual players in the former seem to be enjoying the split championship season.

Verdict: St Martin’s

Wicklow SFC final: Baltinglass v Blessington, Aughrim 3pm

An all-west final and perhaps Blessington were inspired having seen Baltinglass get back to their old winning ways last season. Blessington’s wait for the senior title is 39 years and they might have to wait at least one more.

Verdict: Baltinglass.