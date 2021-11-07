Watch: Cork Premier SHC final spot on the line as Glen Rovers face unbeaten Sarsfields

Sars topped their group and if they can carry that relentless form into this game, they will be hard to beat
Jim Woulfe, CEO Dairy Gold with, Tommy O'Connell, Midleton, Niall Cashman, Blackrock, Daniel Kearney, Sarsfields and Cathal Hickey, Glen Rovers, ahead of the Cork Premier SHC semi-finals. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 14:45

In the second Cork Premier SHC semi-final, Sarsfields meet last year's beaten finalists Glen Rovers.

Sars topped their group and if they can carry that relentless form into this game, they will be hard to beat. However, how they have dealt with the longer lay-off after their direct route to the penultimate round, will be a factor.

They face a team that is buoyed by their quarter-final triumph over Imokilly and with 14-men for most of the hour. That Patrick Horgan’s red-card was overturned is a big boost for them.

Sars have some vastly experienced players, Conor O’Sullivan, William and Daniel Kearney, and Jack O’Connor to name but a few.

However, the Glen have matchwinners in their ranks as well. When Horgan was dismissed last time out, Robert and Eoin Downey, Brian Moylan and Simon Kennefick stood up to the plate and they showed huge character to prevail.

Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath for this 3.15pm throw-in.

A view of training 24/6/2020

