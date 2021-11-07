Watch: Champions Blackrock take on Midleton in Cork Premier SHC semi-final

The first part of Sunday's Examiner Sport double header see champions Blackrock face a stern examination as they take on Midleton.

The Rockies did not get off to the best of starts in this championship but they have responded emphatically. None more so than their quarter-final victory over Douglas, while Midleton overcame the disappointment of their final group loss to Sarsfields to grind out a win against Erin’s Own last time out.