The first part of Sunday's Examiner Sport double header see champions Blackrock face a stern examination as they take on Midleton
Watch: Champions Blackrock take on Midleton in Cork Premier SHC semi-final

Jim Woulfe, CEO Dairy Gold with, Cathal Hickey, Glen Rovers, Daniel Kearney, Sarsfields, Niall Cashman, Blackrock and Tommy O'Connell, Midleton ahead of the Cork Premier SHC semi-finals. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 12:45

The first part of Sunday's Examiner Sport double header see champions Blackrock face a stern examination as they take on Midleton.

The Rockies did not get off to the best of starts in this championship but they have responded emphatically. None more so than their quarter-final victory over Douglas, while Midleton overcame the disappointment of their final group loss to Sarsfields to grind out a win against Erin’s Own last time out.

The champions have serious operators throughout their team - Niall Cashman, Michael O’Halloran and Alan Connolly to name but a few - Connolly has a keen eye for goal and will be a key operator for the titleholders.

For the challengers, Sam Quirke, Tommy O’Connell and Conor Lehane will be among the players they need to perform if they are to reach the decider.

Commentator Colm O'Connor will be joined by Mark Landers and Seanie McGrath from 1pm ahead of the 1.30 start.

Cork SAHC: Showing character and courage Kanturk rally to book county final spot
Kerry SFC: Early Dan Goggin goal the catalyst for facile St Brendan's win
Dublin SFC: Powerful first half sees Kilmacud Crokes ease into final
