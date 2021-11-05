'Football saved me': Emotional Underdogs story has Mickey Ned O'Sullivan in tears

TG4’s Underdogs series has thrown up a ‘scéal inspioráideach’ or two over the years, and the opening episode of the new season didn’t disappoint on that front, with Kilmore Ladies player Gráinne Power opening up on how Gaelic football ‘saved her’.

As usual, the show takes a group of footballing underachievers who have never played county and gives a team of top coaches six months to get them ready to take on an inter-county side.

This time, former Kerry captain and manager Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, ex-Donegal player Kevin Cassidy, and former Waterford taliswoman Michelle Ryan have the job.

But first they have to select their panel and disappoint some contenders in time-honoured reality TV fashion.

In last night’s show, Power told her story and explained why football now means so much to her.

“I used to ride horses professionally. I had an accident at 21. I broke my eye socket, my nose, my shoulder and my arm and my leg at the same time.”

An accident with taking her painkillers sent Power on a downward spiral.

“My life just went down a bad path. I was drinking heavy, I don’t like to say a lot of the drugs I was doing, but I was doing what you can think of.

“I lost my job, I lost my house, I lost my car. I went into a treatment centre in 2015 in Cork, I spent three months down there.

“I struggled when I got out, I didn't know how to cope, really. I was in the gym doing a bit and I remember a local man who was coaching at the time said ‘come up and have a kickabout, you used to play as a child’.

“Football kind of saved me, it gave me a bit of a focus. And from there I started coaching again. I just play for the craic, but my family are proud of me again.”

Power now coaches the girls at her Wexford club and wants to be a role model for them and youngsters around the country that have suffered adversity.

“It would mean everything. Not only for me, I’d love the kids to have that confidence to try something new.

“Me before, I would have never put myself forward for something like this because I wouldn’t have believed in myself. Whereas now, I’m kind of like ‘if you’re not in you can't win’.

"When I go out on the pitch now, I switch off and enjoy it for what it is."

After the customary will he/won’t he cliffhanger moment, Cassidy gave Power's involvement the green light, much to her joy.

But a speechless Mickey Ned was reduced to tears and had to compose himself before saying his piece (in Irish).

“You know, that story helps every single young person around the country. We have to give her a chance. She’s bigger than sport. (it’s about) the role of sport to develop and improve.”