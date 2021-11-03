Corn Uí Mhuirí round-up: Cian McMahon unstoppable as St Brendan's outclass Clonmel

St Brendan’s College, Killarney served notice that they mean business this year, having lost the Corn Uí Mhuirí final the last time it was played in February 2020, when they outclassed Clonmel HS on a 5-13 to 0-4 scoreline.
The Sem scored first-quarter goals from Luke Crowley and Cian McMahon as the Killarney school led 2-4 to 0-1 at the water break. St Brendan’s then had two players black carded in the space of two minutes but when William Shine and Luke Crowley returned, the Sem added 1-2 in added time with Cian Foley getting the goal as they led 3-7 to 0-2 at half time.
It was all one-way traffic in the second half as the winners adding two more goals from McMahon and Michael Mullane after McMahon’s penalty was saved, as St Brendan’s cruised to a facile win with McMahon scoring 2-6 from play. Clonmel will now play Rathmore on November 17.
St Fachtna’s Skibbereen were always in control against a young Coláiste Na Sceilge winning 1-19 to 1-7 having led by 1-7 to 0-3 at the interval. Niall Daly scored 1-3 for Skibbereen on the 40 while corner forwards Fiachra Collins (0-3) and Lucas Shorten (0-5) were others to impress for Skibbereen. Ian O’Sullivan with 0-4 and Donagh O’Sullivan with a goal replied for Colaiste Na Sceilge. Skibbereen will face Ballincollig in the next round.
Mercy Mounthawk laid the foundations for an impressive win over St Flannan’s Ennis in the first half of this 2-14 to 1-7 win. Leading 2-5 to 0-1 at half time meant they were never troubled despite a good third quarter by St Flannan’s and a Sean McMahon goal. But Darragh O’Connor with 1-5, Darragh McCarthy a goal and 0-2 from Kerry minor midfielder Rob Monaghan sees Mounthawk take on Coláiste Chriost Rí in round 2 while St Flannan’s will play Hamilton High.