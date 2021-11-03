Corn Uí Mhuirí round-up: Cian McMahon unstoppable as St Brendan's outclass Clonmel

St Brendan’s College, Killarney served notice that they mean business this year, having lost the Corn Uí Mhuirí final the last time it was played in February 2020, when they outclassed Clonmel HS on a 5-13 to 0-4 scoreline.

The Sem scored first-quarter goals from Luke Crowley and Cian McMahon as the Killarney school led 2-4 to 0-1 at the water break. St Brendan’s then had two players black carded in the space of two minutes but when William Shine and Luke Crowley returned, the Sem added 1-2 in added time with Cian Foley getting the goal as they led 3-7 to 0-2 at half time.