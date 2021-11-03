Corn Ui Mhuiri: Clinical Rathmore dominant in opening win

SPSL Rathmore 3-14 PS Chorcha Dhuibnne 1-3

The individual first-half brilliance of ace corner-forward Ciaran Collins, coupled with the overall dominance of midfield pair Michael McSweeney and Fionn Murphy, were the catalysts that powered Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore to a comprehensive victory in their opening Corn Ui Mhuiri outing at a cold and blustery Rathmore.

To be fair to their fellow Kerry opponents, Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne, nothing seemed to go right for them against the wind in a first 30 minutes where they were would have been seriously in contention at the interval if they had managed to convert any of the myriad of goalscoring opportunities that they had created.

However, once the Rathmore school’s wing-forward David O’Leary was the recipient of a defensive mix-up to raise the winners’ first green flag in the 28th minute, which was then followed up by captain McSweeney blasting a low drive to the net just two minutes after the resumption, the Corcha Dhuibhne outfit were effectively dead and buried (2-6 to 0-2).

It could have been a different story at the break for the losers but, on three different occasions when they had penetrated the home rearguard, Gavin Ó Cinneide, James Ó hAinifein and Tomas Aghas all failed to find the back of the net, with Barney Pearsons proving to be a very resolute custodian between the sticks.

With Kerry minor Dylan Roche taking a while to find his shooting boots, it was undoubtedly Collins who really ignited the home side’s charge. Four outstanding points from play in the first half (off both feet) gave his teammates the perfect platform, allied to the late goal from O’Leary, to enjoy a decent cushion (1-6 to 0-1) at half-time.

Further goals arrived in the second half, through powerhouse McSweeney and corner-forward Darragh Nagle, and despite Aivaras Uosis being deployed outfield to give Chorcha Dhuibhne an attacking focal point, they could never get going, despite James MacGearailt’s superb strike for a consolation goal in the 55th minute, as the Rathmore school utilised their bench to good effect late on.

Scorers for SPSL Rathmore: C Collins 0-4, M McSweeney 1-1, D O’Leary, D Nagle 1-0 each, D Roche 0-3 (0-2 frees), Cathal O’Connor 0-2, F Murphy (’45), D Fitzgerald, S Finnegan, J Doyle 0-1 each.

Scorers for PS Chorcha Dhuibhne: J MacGearailt 1-1, M O Mainin, Cormac O Cinneide 0-1 each.

SPSL RATHMORE: B Pearsons (Gneeveguilla); N O’Connor (Knocknagree), M Dennehy (Rathmore), I O’Leary (Glenflesk); P Moynihan (Rathmore), S Finnegan (Gneeveguilla), C O’Donoghue (Rathmore); M McSweeney (Knocknagree), F Murphy (Rathmore); D O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), R O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), D McCarthy (Rathmore); D Nagle (Rathmore), D Roche (Glenflesk), C Collins (Rathmore).

Subs: Cathal O’Connor (Knocknagree) for McCarthy (45 mins), Cian O’Connor (Rathmore) for N O’Connor (47 mins), D Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla) for R O’Leary (49 mins), R Daly (Gneeveguilla) for O’Donoghue (51 mins), J Doyle (Gneeveguilla) for D O’Leary (53 mins).

PS CHORCHA DHUIBHNE: A Uosis (Dingle); S O Conchuir (Lispole), B O Brian (An Ghaeltacht), D O Brosnachain (Lispole); F Daibheis (An Ghaeltacht), J O hAinefein (Annascaul), J O Neill (Castlegregory); M O Mainin (Lispole), Cormac O Cinneide (Lispole); G O Cinneide (An Ghaeltacht), J MacGearailt (Lispole), C O Riain (An Ghaeltacht); K O Bambaire (An Ghaeltacht), T Aghas (Annascaul), Cian O Cinneide (Lispole).

Subs: P MacSandair (Dingle) for O Bambaire (half-time), P MacGearailt (Castlegregory) for Cian O Cinneide (40 mins), L O Grifin (Lispole) for O Brosnachain (53 mins), JJ MacLiam (An Ghaeltacht) for Dabheis (53 mins).

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds).