Aidan Harte hopes to serve a sixth boss after 'great news' of Shefflin arrival

Galway’s longest serving hurler Aidan Harte is hoping to continue into 2022 and that Henry Shefflin becomes the sixth manager he has played under for the Tribesmen.

But first up for the versatile 33-year old from Gort is a Brooks Galway SHC semi-final showdown with neighbours and champions St Thomas’ on Sunday in a game which Shefflin is expected to attend, along with Saturday’s semi-final between Craughwell and Clarinbridge.

Harte, brought into the Galway squad in 2008 at the same time as Joe Canning, said he was as surprised as anyone when Shefflin was announced.

“We hadn’t heard anything about it up to that. When we were beaten against Waterford this year the focus really went to the club and hadn’t been in contact with anyone and I was as new to the news as anyone when it came out.

“It’s great news. Talking about Henry the player, we all grew up watching him and playing against him and what could you say about him? You couldn’t praise him enough and he has had great success with Ballyhale recently as a manager.

“I’m sure he will bring a fresh approach and it’s something definitely for the players to look forward to,” said Harte, a teacher in Tulla just over the border in Co Clare from his Gort base.

Harte, who has also played for Galway under John McIntyre, Anthony Cunningham, Micheal Donoghue and Shane O’Neill, said it is up to players every year to stake their claim for a county place and that nothing is guaranteed.

“I’ve always held the approach throughout my inter-county career, we are not contracted to the Galway team or anything like that so when the winter comes all you are trying to do is play the best for your club and if you are selected after that then it’s great. That’s the way it works.

“The main focus is on the club and I haven’t looked any further than that. It’s been a long year, a lot of mileage on the clock and we’ll see how we go.

“We are playing the standard-bearers in the semi-final. We are there on merit like the other three teams. We know St Thomas’ well and no different than down through the years the games have been very sportsmanlike, hard hurling, everything given and I’m sure there will be no quarter spared come Sunday,” added Harte, whose county medals in 2011 and 2014 saw him follow in the footsteps of his father Josie who was corner-back when Gort won in in 1981 and 1983.

The retirement of Joe Canning this summer means Harte is now Galway’s longest serving player and he said that the former Hurler of the Year will be a big loss to the Tribesmen.

“Not just on the field where everyone sees it but what he brings to every training session, what he brings to the dressingroom and I’m sure he will be a huge loss,” added Harte.