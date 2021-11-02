Congress set to debate new GAA championship proposals in February

Motions to alter the All-Ireland senior football championship will be debated at February’s Annual Congress.

After the All-Ireland SFC League proposal fell less than 10% short of being passed at last month’s Special Congress, it had been feared another could be pushed back to another Special Congress next autumn.

However, GAA chiefs accept it is too pressing to be delayed another 12 months and are keen to act on the mandate for change that manifested itself at last Saturday week’s gathering in Croke Park.

It is believed plans are being put in place to come up with alternative models, which would incorporate the provincial championships as part of the All-Ireland structure. A Central Council-endorsed motion is a possibility but would likely require strong support from stakeholders if it is to be put on the Clár.

Protagonists of Proposal B (All-Ireland SFC League) are also keen to put forward an updated version of the fixture calendar task force’s motion and may do so through their clubs at county conventions in the coming weeks. Former GAA president John Horan is among those who maintain the League as Championship format with some improvements is the best option.

Supporters of Proposal B, the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) are entitled to submit a motion at each Annual Congress and could use it to jointly propose a new format or put forward their own.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons regards the matter as a priority and recently insisted another vote should take place in February. “If it takes burning the midnight oil and getting in a room all day on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, I think out of respect for the amount of effort the players put in in having these conversations with county executives and managers, and the amount of debate, don’t tell me we can’t come to next February with stronger proposals.”

Irrespective of when the vote takes place next year, 2023 is the earliest a new format can be introduced.

Meanwhile, no dates have yet been confirmed for the provincial senior football championship draws for 2022. The Central Competitions Control Committee are expected to meet in the next 10 days to continue their work on the framework for next season with the Allianz Leagues expected to begin at the end of January and the provincial championships starting in April.

As this year’s Munster finalists, Cork and Kerry are in line to receive semi-final byes although they may be drawn against one another.

In Ulster, two of Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Fermanagh and All-Ireland champions Tyrone will face off in the preliminary round.

Having played at the earliest stage of the championship in 2020 Cavan and Monaghan as well as this year’s preliminary round pairing of Donegal and Down receive byes to the quarter-finals.

In Leinster, it is envisaged the 2021 semi-finalists Dublin, Kildare, Meath, and Westmeath will be handed quarter-final byes, while Connacht could return to their original plan for 2020 when Galway were due to travel to New York and Roscommon were bound for London.