Tommy Walsh: "I retired from inter-county football just because I felt it was my time"

Tommy Walsh has insisted that the time was right for him to retire for good as a Kerry inter-county footballer.

The 33-year-old was involved in the last play of Kerry's season when a point attempt at the end of extra-time against Tyrone in August's All-Ireland semi-final defeat drifted wide.

Jack O'Connor was subsequently appointed as manager and while Walsh picked up an All-Ireland medal under O'Connor in 2009, he declined to stick around for another spell in 2022.

O'Connor looked on from the main stand in Austin Stack Park last weekend as a rejuvenated Walsh gave a man-of-the-match display in the county championship, shooting six points and helping Kerins O'Rahillys to victory over St Kierans.

Walsh previously left the panel in late 2009 to join Australian Rules outfit St Kilda and a second spell with the Kingdom following his return from the AFL ended in disillusion in mid-2016 before his third coming under Peter Keane.

"I retired from inter-county football just because I felt it was my time, I've been involved for a long time off and on," Walsh told Radio Kerry.

"I've had three different stints with the Kerry team between trips to Australia and a stint with my club as well. I'm 33 years of age now, I'd be 34 if I was to play on next year. I've had significant injuries along the way and I just felt it was my time to hang up the boots."

Walsh, son of former Kerry star Sean, revealed that he won't be idle as, aside from club football with Kerins O'Rahillys who will face Dingle in the county quarter-finals, his professional career is developing at pace.

A head of taxation at CDS Law & Tax in Tralee, he was elected onto the Council of the Irish Tax Institute in June and took up the appointment in September.

"My involvement on the council will provide me with an opportunity to be involved in the strategic direction and governance of the institute and provide a forum for local lawyers, accountants and tax professionals to make representations through me," explained Walsh, whose five-year professional career in the AFL was undermined by a serious hamstring injury.

"Through my involvement on various committees, I expect to work closely with other council members by discussing matters that we're seeing and experiencing within the industry."