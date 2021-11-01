Henry Shefflin to complete backroom team within Galway

New Galway huriing manager Henry Shefflin has told officials that he wants to source all the remaining members of his backroom team within the county, even though he has been given a free hand to recruit whoever he wishes.

Galway hurling chairman Paul Bellew said that no restrictions have been placed on Shefflin on the make-up of his backroom team which is expected to be finalised in the next few weeks.

Richie O’Neill, Shefflin’s former Kilkenny teammate who worked with him as part of the successful Ballyhale Shamrocks management which netted two All-Ireland club titles, has already been confirmed as the new Galway coach.

But Shefflin has told Galway officials he wants to source his selectors and all the other members of the management team from within Galway.

“He has, of course, Richie O’Neill with him, his trusted lieutenant from Kilkenny, but everything else will come from inside the county and that’s his own choice as well as much as anything,” said Bellew.

“He completely has a free hand on that. All we will do on that side of things is support him, facilitate him to get that done.

“He’s working away on that at the moment and I’d imagine in the next two weeks or so that will get finalised. I think the expertise and the knowledge has to come from within the county and he appreciates that.

“If he wanted to go further afield there would be no issue with that but from talking to him so far he needs everything to come from within the county.”

Shefflin will get his first look at some of the players he will be working with for the next three years when he attends the Brooks Galway SHC semi-finals next weekend.

Clarinbridge take on neighbours Craughwell on Saturday with four-in-a-row chasing St Thomas’s meeting Gort in another derby on Sunday. Both games are expected to attract huge crowds in Athenry and Bellew said it will be a chance for players to make an early claim to impress the new manager.

“He will be in Galway next weekend. As if the prize isn’t big enough, from an individual perspective there is the opportunity for players to catch the eye in a pressure environment in Galway club hurling. It will add substantially to the weekend.

“There is a buzz around the county. The county is on a high with it all but there is a lot of work to do now.”

Finalising Shefflin’s backroom team is one of the tasks, while new U-20 and minor managers also have to be appointed.

Interviews for the U-20 position vacated by Jeffrey Lynskey are ongoing this week, while nominations for the minor manager’s position close on Friday evening after Brian Hanley stepped down. Lynskey managed Galway to three All-Ireland minor titles and Hanley led them to a further two, and chairman Bellew said he hopes they will return to management in the county at some stage in the future.

“They have been brilliant for Galway and we want them to be involved in any capacity we can going forward. It’s crucial to keep continuity.

“It’s a full changing of the guard at senior, U-20 and minor and it’s an opportunity to get everything aligned now. These are exciting times for Galway hurling,” added Bellew.