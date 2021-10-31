Mourneabbey and Éire Óg advance to Cork LGFA final

Mourneabbey and Éire Óg are through to the 2021 Cork LGFA senior A county final on a weekend Valley Rovers claimed the intermediate title.

New Cork LGFA senior manager Shane Ronayne’s Mourneabbey proved too strong for a gutsy Kinsale in Sunday night’s rearranged senior A semi-final at Bishopstown.

Awful weather conditions were a feature of this past weekend’s LGFA action but Mourneabbey made light of the elements, utilising a gale wind to build a 0-11 to 0-2 interval lead.

Cork senior Doireann O’Sullivan was prominent throughout and accounted for the majority of that first half total including four converted frees. Laura Fitzgerald and Ciara O’Callaghan were also on the North Cork club’s scoresheet in the opening period.

Another Cork senior, Orla Finn and Aoife Keating replied for a Kinsale team featuring in their first ever senior A last-four encounter. Yet, Kinsale were powerless to prevent Mourneabbey from going through with Bríd O’Sullivan netting a sublime second half goal to complete a comprehensive 1-18 to 1-10 win.

Éire Óg eliminated Bride Rovers in the day’s first senior A semi-final at Ovens. Atrocious conditions made life difficult for both sets of players but it was the home team that emerged 5-2 to 0-0 winners.

Bride were unfortunate not to register on the scoresheet in a game Éire Óg goalkeeper Lisa Crowley was called into action on numerous occasions. Éire Óg’s inter-county stars Eimear Scally and Laura Cleary each netted a brace of goals with Orlaith Cahalane also raising a green flag.

This year’s senior A decider between Mourneabbey and Éire Óg will be an occasion to savour between the two form teams of the county’s top grade.

Valley Rovers edged Glanmire 1-8 to 0-9 in the 2021 Cork LGFA IFC final at Brinny on Saturday. The previous season’s junior A county champions claimed a second consecutive county title thanks to a terrific team effort in which Michelle O’Regan top scored with 1-4.

Leading 1-5 to 0-3 at the interval, Eimear Kiely (0-3) and Daire Kiely (0-1) added to Valley’s total during a second half in which the winners were forced to withstand a courageous Glanmire comeback.

Last year’s intermediate county runners-up reduced the deficit to a single point during the closing minutes thanks to Niamh McAllen and Orlaith Roche (0-3 each), Kate Hannon (0-2) and Ellen Twomey (0-1) scores. Valleys hung on to claim a second successive county trophy.