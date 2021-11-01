How the Covid homecoming painted a false picture to rural GAA clubs

The “stay at home” safety mantra is not something most of us will want to see again anytime soon but for rural clubs it had a silver lining.

It signalled a homecoming. When club training resumed in June last year and again this past May, numbers were bolstered. Sessions became more meaningful. Team bonds grew stronger.

It wasn’t so much among their older players that Castletownbere saw the benefits of people working remotely but their third-level students being able to complete their courses from the comfort of their family homes.

“Look, there hasn’t been much of a change among workers,” says club chairman Noel Harrington, “but there has definitely been a big change since the colleges went back to the campuses.

“It’s a massive thing for us when we had them at home because distance is an issue. When they were studying remotely, it was good to have all the guys around the place for training sessions and arranging matches. The remote working thing, it is potentially positive but it just needs to manifest itself a bit more.

“We’d like to see not just for clubs but for rural Ireland a further encouragement of remote working, encouraging that shift. It would make a massive difference to our clubs. If there was a better regional spread of investment, that would be huge because clubs come up with that rising tide.”

That feeling on the Beara peninsula is shared over the Kerry border on the Iveragh but Renard chairman Darcy O’Connell is worried that what has been experienced these last 16 months was artificial and is coming to an end.

“For a small club like ours, we’re constantly losing people through migration, work and college. So you got a false sense over the last year and a half with people not going away to America and Australia and a lot of students were around full-time.

“There was a good sense of camaraderie that lads were around the place. Some might have had to go to Cork or Dublin every second week but they were around the place more. When the training restarted, being able to meet up and have the bit of craic was huge.

Panels were boosted a good bit but it was false because our numbers are tight, our numbers are falling.

"Our group at the moment are the last of a big number. The national schools around our area are dropping from four or five teacher schools to two or three. You only have one large secondary school (Colaiste na Sceilge) when almost 10 clubs are drawing from that pool at that age group.

“You’ve people who move away, you’ve smaller family numbers. Before you could have had a senior team made up entirely of four or five families and you don’t have that anymore. There are a lot of other attractions for young people. Different sports are there too and that’s fine because at least they’re active. There are online activities too though and when they gravitate away from sport they often don’t come back.

“We were in that hunker down position when everybody rowed in together. But the rural clubs will be back facing the same problems soon because the pandemic has delayed a lot, really. Lads will want to go travelling and then you’re back to making the phone calls and seeing who you have available and who you don’t.”

Precarious is a word neither Harrington or O’Connell use but it looms. Depopulation forced Renard’s neighbours Valentia Young Islanders into giving up on fielding an adult team earlier this year.

Renard’s diaspora, good people like former Kerry U20 manager John Sugrue who is based in Portlaoise, do more than their bit from afar — the recent car raffle for a pitch development was a success — but people on the ground are lacking.

On the surface, the story of former Donegal star Martin Shovlin lining out for this club Naomh Ulton’s intermediate B team last month was a heartwarming one but delve a bit deeper and it illustrates the difficulty rural teams have in fielding teams.

“Thank God we’re not at that stage yet,” says O’Connell, “but there are a few of us who would still tog out just in case numbers were tight but that would be a junior level. You’d be the emergency sub.

“Our age profile is quite young at senior level. Our oldest players would be Killian Young and Eoin O’Neill who played at U21 level. For the likes of Renard and other clubs in South Kerry, the big indicator is underage. We’re joined with St Mary’s from U11 right up through underage and we played teams in South Kerry competitions where you had four clubs amalgamated.

“You sometimes see amalgamations who are only brought together to be strong and to win but those four clubs only had 17, 18 players combined. We had about 19, 20. It’s just a necessity.

Some clubs were able to field on their own in different age groups in South Kerry this year but overall the graph is only going one direction.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we’ve never lost players due to a fight or an argument. There might be a falling out one year but he’d come back the following year. It’s really just work that’s been the issue. People want to specialise in things where the work simply isn’t here.”

Harrington reports that Castletownbere enjoyed its most significant pandemic bounce at underage level as the club was the first activity back after the initial lockdown in 2020.

“It was the activity available to kids after being deprived of any for so long.”

However, he estimates half of Castletownbere’s premier intermediate football panel live away from the town. Training is often done in pods to accommodate those in Cork city and further away. As carbon taxes go up and the cost of filling the car increases, the barriers put in front of players getting home rise.

“Diesel is now €1.60, €1.65 a litre,” bemoans Harrington. “Lads living in and around the city are doing communal training there because it’s proving costly and time-consuming. Training can’t happen as easily for us as other teams.”

Then there is the undesirable effect of teams only lining out to make up the numbers. “A lot of players now put a lot of commitment into their senior teams,” says O’Connell, “and it’s very hard then for a player in Cork and Dublin to get their gear together, come down home and tog out only to make up the numbers with a couple of lads in the mid-30s and early 40s. A young lad has to question his commitment then.”