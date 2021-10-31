Offaly SFC final: Niall McNamee wonder strike earns Rhode replay against Tullamore

Offaly SFC final: Tullamore 1-8 Rhode 1-8

There was high drama in Tullamore as a goal from Offaly's finest, Niall McNamee, four minutes into injury time salvaged a draw for 14-man Rhode in their Offaly SFC final clash with Tullamore.

With Alan McNamee sent off in the opening half and Tullamore playing with the wind in the second, Rhode trailed by five points with 15 minutes to go but a spirited comeback that ended in a wonder strike from McNamee ensured Rhode will get a second bite of the cherry in the replay.

Tullamore will be kicking themselves. They had command of the game up until the closing stages and held a strong grip on the trophy only to be caught late by the Rhode men who also beat them in last year's final.

McNamee kicked the opening point of the game but Tullamore's first score of the game was a goal from Aaron Leavy.

Tullamore held the ascendency after that and with Alan McNamee seeing red in the second quarter, Tullamore led 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time in brutal conditions for football.

That lead increased to five with 15 minutes to go but with points from McNamee and Anton Sullivan narrowing the gap, the stage was set for the Rhode supremo to fire to the net deep in injury time.

Scorers for Tullamore: A Leavy 1-0, M Brazil 0-3, H Plunkett 0-2, L Plunkett, N Bracken, and J Furlong 0-1 each.

Scorers for Rhode: N McNamee 1-4 (3f), A Kellaghan 0-2, A Sullivan and D Garry 0-1 each.

TULLAMORE: C White; C Burns, D Hogan, P McConway; K O'Brien, J Furlong, O Keenan-Martin; M Brazil, A Leavy; H Plunkett, D Egan, C Egan; L Egan, L Plunkett, J Moloney.

Subs: N Bracken for C Egan (h-t), S Dooley for L Plunkett (38).

RHODE: K Garry; J McPadden, C McNamee, K Murphy; B Darby, D Kavanagh, N Darby; A McNamee, A Sullivan; P Sullivan, R McNamee, C Heavey; D Garry, A Kellaghan, N McNamee.

Subs: G McNamee for P Sullivan (38), G O'Connell for Heavey (44), S Sullivan for Kellaghan (52).

Referee: Marius Stones (Clara)