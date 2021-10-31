Offaly SFC final: Niall McNamee wonder strike earns Rhode replay against Tullamore

A spirited comeback that ended in a wonder strike from McNamee ensured Rhode will get a second bite of the cherry in the replay
Offaly SFC final: Niall McNamee wonder strike earns Rhode replay against Tullamore

Niall Darby of Rhode celebrates his side's late equaliser scored by team-mate Niall McNamee during the Offaly SFC final between Rhode and Tullamore at Bord Na Móna O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 17:43
Brian Lowry

Offaly SFC final: Tullamore 1-8 Rhode 1-8 

There was high drama in Tullamore as a goal from Offaly's finest, Niall McNamee, four minutes into injury time salvaged a draw for 14-man Rhode in their Offaly SFC final clash with Tullamore.

With Alan McNamee sent off in the opening half and Tullamore playing with the wind in the second, Rhode trailed by five points with 15 minutes to go but a spirited comeback that ended in a wonder strike from McNamee ensured Rhode will get a second bite of the cherry in the replay.

Tullamore will be kicking themselves. They had command of the game up until the closing stages and held a strong grip on the trophy only to be caught late by the Rhode men who also beat them in last year's final.

McNamee kicked the opening point of the game but Tullamore's first score of the game was a goal from Aaron Leavy.

Tullamore held the ascendency after that and with Alan McNamee seeing red in the second quarter, Tullamore led 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time in brutal conditions for football.

That lead increased to five with 15 minutes to go but with points from McNamee and Anton Sullivan narrowing the gap, the stage was set for the Rhode supremo to fire to the net deep in injury time.

Scorers for Tullamore: A Leavy 1-0, M Brazil 0-3, H Plunkett 0-2, L Plunkett, N Bracken, and J Furlong 0-1 each.

Scorers for Rhode: N McNamee 1-4 (3f), A Kellaghan 0-2, A Sullivan and D Garry 0-1 each.

TULLAMORE: C White; C Burns, D Hogan, P McConway; K O'Brien, J Furlong, O Keenan-Martin; M Brazil, A Leavy; H Plunkett, D Egan, C Egan; L Egan, L Plunkett, J Moloney. 

Subs: N Bracken for C Egan (h-t), S Dooley for L Plunkett (38).

RHODE: K Garry; J McPadden, C McNamee, K Murphy; B Darby, D Kavanagh, N Darby; A McNamee, A Sullivan; P Sullivan, R McNamee, C Heavey; D Garry, A Kellaghan, N McNamee. 

Subs: G McNamee for P Sullivan (38), G O'Connell for Heavey (44), S Sullivan for Kellaghan (52).

Referee: Marius Stones (Clara)

More in this section

Cork v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final East Cork JAHC: Seamus Harnedy inspires St Ita's to first ever title
Seandun JAFC final: Clinical Douglas take the spoils Seandun JAFC final: Clinical Douglas take the spoils
Cuala v Kilmacud Crokes - Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final Kilmacud Crokes end Cuala three-in-a-row drive
#Leinster GAA#Gaelic Football
David Nugent, James McGrath and Keith Guiry 13/11/2016

Waterford SFC: The Nire into semi-final after bad-tempered win over Stradbally

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices