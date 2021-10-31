East Cork JAHC: Seamus Harnedy inspires St Ita's to first ever title

St Ita’s 1-14 Erin’s Own 1-05

St Ita’s at last have won the Jamesey Kelleher Cup and the East Cork JAHC for the first time in their history as the smallest club in the Imokilly Division were too strong for Erin’s Own in Dungourney Sunday afternoon running out comfortable winners in the end on a horrendous day weather wise for hurling.

Erin’s Own with the aid of a strong wind lead by the minimum at half-time with four Kevin Cronin frees and a goal from Michael Murphy, but Ita’s were strong against the elements with an Ed Coleman goal and points from Seamus Harnedy and Darragh O’Brien.

Ita’s dominated the second half reducing Erin’s Own to just one pointed Cronin free, whereas the men from Gortroe saw Harnedy tag on five further points and some excellent scores from O’Brien, Kevin Lee and second half substitute Eoin Loughlin put this final beyond doubt.

Scorers for St Ita’s: S Harnedy (0-6, 3f); E Coleman (1-0); D O’Brien, E Loughlin and K Lee (0-2 each); B McCarthy and P O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Erin’s Own: K Cronin (0-5, 5f); M Murphy (1-0).

ST ITA’S: P O’Brien; M Colman, M Lillis, S O’Connor; G Coleman, C O’Brien, B McCarthy; M O’Brien, K Lee; S Harnedy (Cpt) C Deane, D O’Brien; G Griffin, E Coleman, D Doherty.

Subs: D O’Rourke for D Doherty (36) F Foley for D O’Brien (46) E Loughlin for G Griffin (47).

ERIN’S OWN: T Dillon; D Twomey, P Fitzgerald, S Broderick (Cpt); K Fenton, C O’Mahony, I O’Mahony; S Murphy, J Ryan; K Cronin, R Blackton, J McMahon; M Murphy, W Fenton, A O’Sullivan.

Subs: S Power for C O’Mahony (11) C Linehan for W Fenton (15) C MacDonald for A O’Sullivan (48).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).