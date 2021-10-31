East Cork JAHC: Seamus Harnedy inspires St Ita's to first ever title

St Ita’s at last have won the Jamesey Kelleher Cup and the East Cork JAHC for the first time in their history as the smallest club in the Imokilly Division were too strong for Erin’s Own in
East Cork JAHC: Seamus Harnedy inspires St Ita's to first ever title

Seamus Harnedy, file photo

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 17:33
Derek Kiely

St Ita’s 1-14 Erin’s Own 1-05

St Ita’s at last have won the Jamesey Kelleher Cup and the East Cork JAHC for the first time in their history as the smallest club in the Imokilly Division were too strong for Erin’s Own in Dungourney Sunday afternoon running out comfortable winners in the end on a horrendous day weather wise for hurling.

Erin’s Own with the aid of a strong wind lead by the minimum at half-time with four Kevin Cronin frees and a goal from Michael Murphy, but Ita’s were strong against the elements with an Ed Coleman goal and points from Seamus Harnedy and Darragh O’Brien.

Ita’s dominated the second half reducing Erin’s Own to just one pointed Cronin free, whereas the men from Gortroe saw Harnedy tag on five further points and some excellent scores from O’Brien, Kevin Lee and second half substitute Eoin Loughlin put this final beyond doubt.

Scorers for St Ita’s: S Harnedy (0-6, 3f); E Coleman (1-0); D O’Brien, E Loughlin and K Lee (0-2 each); B McCarthy and P O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Erin’s Own: K Cronin (0-5, 5f); M Murphy (1-0).

ST ITA’S: P O’Brien; M Colman, M Lillis, S O’Connor; G Coleman, C O’Brien, B McCarthy; M O’Brien, K Lee; S Harnedy (Cpt) C Deane, D O’Brien; G Griffin, E Coleman, D Doherty.

Subs: D O’Rourke for D Doherty (36) F Foley for D O’Brien (46) E Loughlin for G Griffin (47).

ERIN’S OWN: T Dillon; D Twomey, P Fitzgerald, S Broderick (Cpt); K Fenton, C O’Mahony, I O’Mahony; S Murphy, J Ryan; K Cronin, R Blackton, J McMahon; M Murphy, W Fenton, A O’Sullivan.

Subs: S Power for C O’Mahony (11) C Linehan for W Fenton (15) C MacDonald for A O’Sullivan (48).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).

More in this section

Rhode v Tullamore - Offaly County Senior Club Football Championship Final Offaly SFC final: Niall McNamee wonder strike earns Rhode replay against Tullamore
Seandun JAFC final: Clinical Douglas take the spoils Seandun JAFC final: Clinical Douglas take the spoils
Cuala v Kilmacud Crokes - Go Ahead Dublin County Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final Kilmacud Crokes end Cuala three-in-a-row drive
#Cork GAA#Hurling
David Nugent, James McGrath and Keith Guiry 13/11/2016

Waterford SFC: The Nire into semi-final after bad-tempered win over Stradbally

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices