Cork Premier IFC: Aghada overcome Nemo and conditions to reach last four

Aghada 1-12 Nemo Rangers 1-7

Aghada progressed to the semi-final of Cork's Premier IFC after beating Nemo Rangers in soaking wet conditions at Páirc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

Moved from Cobh due to a waterlogged pitch, it was the East Cork men who got the opening score of the game after three minutes, when Cian Fleming got a fine point from play.

Things got better from an Aghada point of view on eight minutes when an under-hit free by Danny Creedon was scrambled across the goalmouth before eventually being knocked home from close range by Fleming.

A pair of frees by Eddie Mangan and Jack Coogan got Nemo off the mark and Mangan added another before Bennett had a point at the other end for Aghada, who were leading 1-3 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Coogan reduced the gap between the two sides down to just a point. Aghada responded in kind as following good build-up play and a well-worked move by Diarmuid Phelan, Kevin O’Hanlon maintained his composure and kicked the ball over.

Aghada got late opening half points courtesy of a free by Danny Creedon and a score from play by Bennett to take a 1-7 to 0-5 lead into the interval.

The Trabeg men were right back in it with 39 minutes played as a Kevin Fulignati strike ended up in the back of the net via a deflection. The next score was crucial and Aghada responded with a much-needed point from Fleming from a placed ball on 40 minutes.

The second half was proving to be a tense and tight affair in the poor weather conditions, as Aghada led by two points at the three-quarter mark.

The momentum was gradually shifting in their direction, with Bennett extending their lead to five points as the game headed into the closing stages.

Scorers for Aghada: C Fleming (1-4, 2f); S Bennett (0-4); D Byrne (0-2); P O’Neill, K O’Hanlon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: K Fulignati (1-0); J Coogan (0-3, 2f); E Mangan (0-2, 1f); C O’Donovan 0-1.

AGHADA: C O’Shea; J Tynan, J McDonnell, K O’Shea; T Hartnett, D Phelan, D Collins; M Russell, D Byrne; K O’Hanlon, D Creedon, A Berry; P O’Neill, S Bennett, C Fleming.

Subs: R Power for Tynan (31), J O’Donoghue for O’Shea (37), A O’Connell for Russell (46), E Leahy for Byrne (57).

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; E Nation, M Hill, D Egan; E Dilloughrey, K O’Sullivan, J O’Donovan; K Fulignati, S Martin; A Browne, C Kiely, J Lyons; J Coogan, C O’Donovan, E Mangan.

Subs: I Nolan for Lyons (45), S Burke for Dilloughrey (52), A Greaney for Coogan (57).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).