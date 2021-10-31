Cork Premier IFC: Aghada overcome Nemo and conditions to reach last four

Aghada progressed into the semi-final of the Premier IFC after beating Nemo Rangers in soaking wet conditions at Páirc Ui Rinn.
Cork Premier IFC: Aghada overcome Nemo and conditions to reach last four

Kevin O'Hanlon, Aghada kicks a point from play against Nemo Rangers. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 31 Oct, 2021 - 16:20
John O'Shea

Aghada 1-12 Nemo Rangers 1-7

Aghada progressed to the semi-final of Cork's Premier IFC after beating Nemo Rangers in soaking wet conditions at Páirc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

Moved from Cobh due to a waterlogged pitch, it was the East Cork men who got the opening score of the game after three minutes, when Cian Fleming got a fine point from play.

Things got better from an Aghada point of view on eight minutes when an under-hit free by Danny Creedon was scrambled across the goalmouth before eventually being knocked home from close range by Fleming.

A pair of frees by Eddie Mangan and Jack Coogan got Nemo off the mark and Mangan added another before Bennett had a point at the other end for Aghada, who were leading 1-3 to 0-4 at the first water break.

Coogan reduced the gap between the two sides down to just a point. Aghada responded in kind as following good build-up play and a well-worked move by Diarmuid Phelan, Kevin O’Hanlon maintained his composure and kicked the ball over.

Aghada got late opening half points courtesy of a free by Danny Creedon and a score from play by Bennett to take a 1-7 to 0-5 lead into the interval.

The Trabeg men were right back in it with 39 minutes played as a Kevin Fulignati strike ended up in the back of the net via a deflection. The next score was crucial and Aghada responded with a much-needed point from Fleming from a placed ball on 40 minutes.

The second half was proving to be a tense and tight affair in the poor weather conditions, as Aghada led by two points at the three-quarter mark.

The momentum was gradually shifting in their direction, with Bennett extending their lead to five points as the game headed into the closing stages.

Scorers for Aghada: C Fleming (1-4, 2f); S Bennett (0-4); D Byrne (0-2); P O’Neill, K O’Hanlon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: K Fulignati (1-0); J Coogan (0-3, 2f); E Mangan (0-2, 1f); C O’Donovan 0-1.

AGHADA: C O’Shea; J Tynan, J McDonnell, K O’Shea; T Hartnett, D Phelan, D Collins; M Russell, D Byrne; K O’Hanlon, D Creedon, A Berry; P O’Neill, S Bennett, C Fleming.

Subs: R Power for Tynan (31), J O’Donoghue for O’Shea (37), A O’Connell for Russell (46), E Leahy for Byrne (57).

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; E Nation, M Hill, D Egan; E Dilloughrey, K O’Sullivan, J O’Donovan; K Fulignati, S Martin; A Browne, C Kiely, J Lyons; J Coogan, C O’Donovan, E Mangan.

Subs: I Nolan for Lyons (45), S Burke for Dilloughrey (52), A Greaney for Coogan (57).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).

More in this section

Clann na nGael v Padraig Pearses - Roscommon County Senior Club Football Championship Final Roscommon SFC final: Late Jack Tumulty goal sees Pádraig Pearses regain crown
Cork Premier SFC: Mark Collins goal helps Castlehaven secure last four spot Cork Premier SFC: Mark Collins goal helps Castlehaven secure last four spot
Templenoe gale blows away Shannon Rangers Templenoe gale blows away Shannon Rangers
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
Cork Premier IFC: Aghada overcome Nemo and conditions to reach last four

Mountbellew/Moylough back in final but familiar foes Corofin await

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices