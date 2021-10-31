Templenoe gale blows away Shannon Rangers

Kerry SFC round 1: Templenoe 1-9 Shannon Rangers 0-5

Despite the absence of both Killian Spillane and Patrick Clifford, Templenoe were far sharper than their North Kerry opponents Shannon Rangers in extremely difficult conditions at Fitzgerald Stadium.

They made ideal use of the gale in the first half in keeping their opponents scoreless and they could also have led by far more than the seven-point advantage they enjoyed at half-time. In truth, the match was not a great spectacle with a sparse attendance in the stand.

The first half was played in Shannon Rangers' half of the pitch and it was 10 minutes before the North Kerry side managed to go beyond their opponents' 45.

A Colin Crowley free in the seventh minute was the first score of the game as Templenoe led by 0-3 to 0-0 at the first water break.

In all, it was 29 minutes before Shannon Rangers took a shot at the posts in front of the scoreboard end. They only attempted two in the first period as Adrian Spillane scored the final point of the first period in additional time to make it 0-7 to 0-0 to the club side at half-time.

Shannon Rangers changed into a second set of jerseys for the second period but it brought no change in fortune for them as Teddy Doyle scored the first point with a well-judged free in the 33rd minute.

Although Mitch Foley finally put Shannon Rangers on the board a minute later, the game was practically ended as a contest in the 42nd minute.

Tadhg Morley played in Stephen O’Sullivan for the game’s only goal as Templenoe extended their advantage to 1-8 to 0-3 at the second water break.

Despite Shane Enright’s best efforts for Shannon Rangers, they could not get any decent grip on proceedings. All three Kerry sides featuring North Kerry clubs (along with Feale Rangers and St Kieran's) have exited the Kerry SFC at the first round stage this year.

It will likely put the performance of North Kerry sides under the spotlight once more especially when North Kerry are joined as one at minor level in the Kingdom. That side nearly ended East Kerry’s reign as Kerry MFC kingpins in a semi-final loss after penalties last week.

Scorers for Templenoe: S O’Sullivan (1-2), B Crowley (0-2), G Crowley, J Rice, A Spillane, T Doyle (f), C Crowley (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Shannon Rangers: J Kennelly (0-3, 2f), M Foley and M Buckley (0-1 each).

Templenoe: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O’Neill, T Morley; K McCarthy, G Crowley, J Rice; J Crowley-Holland, A Spillane; T Doyle, B Crowley, T Spillane; S O’Sullivan, S Sheehan, C Crowley.

Subs: J Moriarty for C Crowley and K McCarthy for T Spillane (both h-t), M Casey for B Crowley (49).

Shannon Rangers: D O’Shea (Ballydonoghue); D Wren (Tarbert), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), B O’Neill (Ballydonoghue); J O’Sullivan (Ballyduff), S Enright (Tarbert), K Enright (Tarbert); B Ó Seannacháin (Ballydonoghue), M Foley (Ballydonoghue); D Keane (Asdee), P Boyle (Ballyduff), G O’Sullivan (Tarbert); J Foley (Ballydonoghue), M Boyle (Ballyduff), P Kennelly (Ballydonoghue).

Subs: J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue) for J Foley and M Buckley (Tarbert) for G O’Sullivan (both h-t), C Lanigan (Tarbert) for M Boyle and N Mulvihill (Beale) for J O’Sullivan (both 49), D Sheehy (Ballydonoghue) for D Keane (52), M Collins (Asdee) for M Foley (55).

Referee: B Brosnan (Glenflesk).