Bèal Átha an Ghaorthaidh make hay after Paudie Kissane black card

Cork SAFC Quarter-Final: Bèal Átha an Ghaorthaidh 0-15 Clyda Rovers 0-11

Bèal Átha an Ghaorthaidh upped the ante big time in the second half in Ovens on Saturday to book a Cork SAFC semi-final tie with Mallow after a tough battle with Clyda Rovers which kept referee Cormac Dineen on his toes in a busy 30 minutes.

No question the black card handed out to Clyda playmaker Paudie Kissane in the 37th minute had a huge bearing on the result, for with the sides level at 0-9 apiece the Gaeltacht men kicked five unanswered points, Aindreas Ò Coinceannàin, Liam Shorten, Leonard Ò Concùir, Donagh Seartain and sub Diarmuid Mac Tomàis all on target.

And it got even better in the 49th minute when Conchùir Ò Loinsigh made it a six-point lead and Clyda were fighting an uphill battle subsequently. They tried. Wing back Liam Ò Críodáin made a great block to deny Conor Flanagan a goal chance and Eoin Walsh missed a few point chances but there was no breaking down a teak-tough Bèal Átha defence. All they could muster was two late points from Walsh and Darragh Buckley with full-back Ben Ò‘Connor getting a straight red for a foul on sub Dara Ò Ceallachàin late on.

Bèal Átha boss Denis Reen was pleased. “We have 47 players training at the moment and they all want to play. The bookies gave us no chance starting off at 33/1 but were in the last four now and I’m delighted for the lads and selector Shane Ò Duinnín and my brother Jack.

"There is no soft touch in Ballingeary now. When you hit a purple patch you have to make the most of it and definitely we made use of the black card shown to Kissane. But they came at us hard and we stood up to it. I’m pleased with that.”

It was Clyda who made the early running with three quick points, two from Conor Flanagan and another from Walsh, with Kissane driving them on from centre back. But with Seamus Ò Tuama on top of his game for Bèal Átha they were soon level thanks to a couple of points from Conchùir Ò Loinsigh and another from Donagh Seartain and it was 0-4 apiece at the water break.

Nothing between the sides in the second quarter with all three Seartan brothers now finding the target for the Gaeltacht men. But it was Clyda who led at the break, 0-7 to 0-6, with the best point coming from Eoin Walsh in the 27th minute after great linkup play by Conor O’Sullivan, David Walsh and Flanagan.

We were expecting a battle in the second half and we got it. Points from Leonard Ò Concùir and Donagh Shorten put Bèal Átha ahead for the first time in the 33rd minute only for a couple from Flanagan to restore Clyde’s lead. Then that black card for Kissane and it all went pear shaped for Clyda.

Five points down going into the final quarter they battled hard for a goal but found a teak tough Bèal Átha defence In no mood for compromise.

Bèal Átha An Ghaorthaidh scorers: D. Seartan 0-4 (0-1 free), C. Ò Loinsigh 0-3, A Ò Coinceannáin (frees), L. Shorten, L. Ò Concùir 0-2 each, B. Seartain (free), D. MacTomàis 0-1.

Clyda Rovers scores: C. Flanagan 0-5 (0-1 free), E. Walsh 0-3 (0-2 frees), D. O’Callaghan, M. Forde, D. Buckley 0-1 each.

BÉAL ÁTHA AN GHAORTHAIDH: D. Ò Coill; J. Ò Donnchù, E. Ò Duinnín, C. Ò Nuanáin; S. Ò Tuama, M.Ò Riordáin, L. Ò Críodáin; A. Ò Coinceannáin, C. Ò Duinnín; D. Seartan, L. Seartan, A. Ò Loinsigh; B. Seartan, L. Ò Conchùir, C. Ò Loinsigh.

Subs: D. MacTomàis for L. Shorten (42m), N. Ò Laoire for A. Ò Loinsigh (55m), D. Ò Ceallachàin for B. Shorten (60m), S. Ò Luasa for ÒTuama (60m).

CLYDA ROVERS: J. O’Sullivan; A. Walsh, B. O’Connor, D. Buckley; M. Forde, P. Kiss and, C. O’Sullivan; D. Walsh, N. Hanley; C. Kelly, P. Cronin, C. Flanagan; E. Walsh, D. O’Callaghan, C. O’Reilly.

Subs: G. Deane for O’Reilly (38m), F. O’Shea for Kelly (43m).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).