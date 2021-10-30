Retired too soon? Tommy Walsh masterclass demolishes St Kieran's

Kerry SFC: Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-16 St Kieran's 0-9

Tommy Walsh may have recently retired from inter-county football but based on his awesome performance at full-forward for his club Kerins O’Rahilly’s in this demolition job on St Kieran's at the Austin Stack Park, maybe Jack O’Connor will be giving him a call.

Walsh bestrode the scene like the veritable colossus at full-forward as he could not be shackled by three different markers during the hour — Brian Leonard, Luka Brosnan and Micheal Reidy all had a go as the big man ran riot kicking six points, three from play and three marks. He was fed some great ball from David Moran, Jack Savage and Barry John Keane.

St Kieran's, on the other hand, were never in the contest. As a group side, they had very little time to prepare plus they were missing some key players. But Kerins O’Rahilly’s dominated the opening quarter and led 0-5 to 0-2 at the water break thanks to two points from Tommy Walsh including a mark, two from Jack Savage, and a beauty from Conor Hayes, while James Walsh and Adam Barry replied for St Kieran's.

Despite two quick points after the break from Paul Walsh and Philip O’Connor, that was as close as St Kieran’s got as Kerins O’Rahilly’s pushed on and points from the unstoppable Tommy Walsh, Jack Savage (2) and Conor Hayes saw Kerins O’Rahilly’s lead by four at the interval, 0-9 to 0-5.

Tommy Walsh began the second half where he left off in the first with a point from a mark, and though Paul Walsh replied for St Kieran's with two points, Kerins O’Rahilly’s regained control with three more points, two from Walsh and another from Barry John Keane. The Tralee side now led 0-14 to 0-7.

St Kieran's just could not raise a gallop despite the introduction of Thomas Hickey. David Moran, Cormac Coffey and Ross O’Callaghan controlled matters at the back and when Conor Hayes hit his fourth from play, there was no way back for the combo.

Jack Savage then put the result beyond doubt when David Moran played a ball over the top and though he lost control, he ran the ball into the St Kierans net off the keeper's shin.

So Kerins O’Rahilly’s advance to the quarter-finals and few will want to face this Tommy Walsh led side.

Scorers for Kerins: J Savage (1-5, 3f), Tommy Walsh (0-6, 3 marks), Conor Hayes (0-4, B J Keane (0-1)

Scorers for St Kieran's: P Walsh (0-4, 2f), A Barry (0-2, 1f), J Walsh (0-2), P O’Connor (0-1).

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: S Foley; D Buckley, R O’Callaghan, C Coffey; D McElligott, S Brosnan, C Sayers; D Moran, S Walsh; T Hoare, J Savage, G Savage; B J Keane , T Walsh , C Hayes.

Subs: D O’Sullivan for T Hoare (42), S McElligott for G Savage (52), C O’Sullivan for J Savage (61), D Bowler for S Walsh (61)

ST KIERAN'S: S Óg O Ciardubháin; S Fitzmaurice, B Leonard, M Reidy; M Walsh, M Hickey, L Brosnan ; A Donoghue, J Walsh; P O’Connor , A Breen, D O'Shea; P Walsh, V Horan, A Barry.

Subs: M Hannafin for M Reidy (h/t), T Hickey for V Horan (h/t), S Brosnan for D O’Shea (38), C O’Connor for A Breen (52)

Referee: Billy O’Shea (Keel)