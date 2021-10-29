Aghabullogue march on as Mark Keane strikes late for Mitchelstown

Aghabullogue booked their place in the semi-final of the Bons Secours Cork IAFC for the second year in a row when they defeated Dromtarriffe by 1-13 to 0-10 in Mallow on Saturday. The mid-Cork side led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break and a goal from Ian Barry Murphy just after half-time gave them a lead that they never looked like surrendering.
They will be joined in the final four by Kilshannig after they came through a real dogfight against Millstreet in Kilbrin. A Tom Cunningham goal gave the winners an early impetus, but Mark Ellis responded in kind for Millstreet to leave his side trailing by 1-4 to 1-2 at the break. Both sides had their chances thereafter but late scores from Cunningham and Kieran Twomey saw Kilshannig home.
Meanwhile, in Ballyclough, Mitchelstown edged Ballydesmond in an epic encounter that went to extra time. The Duhallow side led by 1-6 to 1-5 at the break before a Darragh Moynihan goal on the resumption gave them a decent cushion.
In a dramatic finale, however, Mark Keane goaled for Mitchelstown to rescue a draw for his side. Last year’s defeated finalists took advantage of their good fortune and pushed on to win by 3-15 to 2-11.
At the other end of the grade, Kinsale waved goodbye to intermediate football after coming up short in a tight encounter against Kildorrery. The Carrigdhoun side got off to a great start and led by 2-5 to 0-2 at the break.
The game turned in Kildorrery’s favour when Jamie O’Gorman goaled from the spot after half-time and another goal from Cathal Harrington went a long way to ensuring the sides ended normal time locked at 2-10 apiece. The Avondhu outfit then did just enough in extra-time to retain their status, winning by 2-15 to 2-14.
In the Co-op Superstores Cork LIHC, Ballygarvan completed the final four when they defeated Argideen Rangers by 0-18 to 2-11 in Ballinspittle on Saturday. They now play Lisgoold in the semi- final next weekend.