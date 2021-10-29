Aghabullogue march on as Mark Keane strikes late for Mitchelstown

Aghabullogue booked their place in the semi-final of the Bons Secours Cork IAFC for the second year in a row when they defeated Dromtarriffe by 1-13 to 0-10 in Mallow on Saturday. The mid-Cork side led by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break and a goal from Ian Barry Murphy just after half-time gave them a lead that they never looked like surrendering.

They will be joined in the final four by Kilshannig after they came through a real dogfight against Millstreet in Kilbrin. A Tom Cunningham goal gave the winners an early impetus, but Mark Ellis responded in kind for Millstreet to leave his side trailing by 1-4 to 1-2 at the break. Both sides had their chances thereafter but late scores from Cunningham and Kieran Twomey saw Kilshannig home.