We will know the identity of all semi-finalists in the 2021 Cork Premier SFC this evening as the fourth and final coveted spot is determined when Clonakilty face divisional kingpins Duhallow at 4pm.

Perennial challengers Duhallow are seeking a fifth consecutive county semi-final appearance. Having only one championship match under their belt isn’t ideal from a preparation point of view, but it is one of many hurdles they have made a knack of overcoming in recent years. Along with young Conor O’Callaghan, Duhallow will lean on usual suspects Seamus Hickey, Kevin Crowley, Mark Ellis, and Paul Walsh.