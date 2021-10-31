Watch: Castlehaven battle Valley Rovers for place in Cork Premier SFC last four

Cork Premer SFC runners-up last season, Castlehaven meet Valley Rovers in the first of Sunday's Cork Premier SFC quarter-finals at 2pm.

This Valley Rovers group don’t have the best of relationships with the quarter-final round, losing at this juncture in 2016, 2018, and again last year. Despite their win over Nemo Rangers and being ultra-competitive when going down to Douglas by the minimum, they didn’t exactly shoot the lights out in either game (Valleys kicked 1-9 in both).