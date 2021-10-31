Watch: Castlehaven battle Valley Rovers for place in Cork Premier SFC last four

Cork Premer SFC runners-up last season, Castlehaven meet Valley Rovers in the first of Sunday's Cork Premier SFC quarter-finals at 2pm.
This Valley Rovers group don’t have the best of relationships with the quarter-final round, losing at this juncture in 2016, 2018, and again last year. Despite their win over Nemo Rangers and being ultra-competitive when going down to Douglas by the minimum, they didn’t exactly shoot the lights out in either game (Valleys kicked 1-9 in both).
That’s why the 5-12 against Carrigaline couldn’t have come at a better time. They’ll be looking for more of the same from Eoin O’Reilly, Eoghan Delaney, Billy Crowley, and Fiachra Lynch. As for their defence, well they’ll have their hands full trying to tie down the Hurley brothers and Jack Cahalane.
Damien Cahalane missed the Haven’s final group game because of an ankle injury, but should return to the starting line-up here.
Brian Cuthbert and John Hayes join Colm O'Connor on commentary from 1.10pm at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
