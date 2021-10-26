TJ Reid admits Henry Shefflin news came as a ‘big surprise’

TJ Reid admits it was a “big surprise” that neighbour, club-mate, and former Kilkenny colleague Henry Shefflin got the Galway job.

Kilkenny star Reid expected Davy Fitzgerald to step up as Tribesmen chief and was shocked to learn of Shefflin’s appointment.

The pair won All-Ireland medals together with both Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilkenny while, in 2019 and 2020, Shefflin managed Reid to All-Ireland club wins. Both Shefflin and Galway kept the news a closely guarded secret until it was confirmed publicly last Wednesday, taking Reid entirely by surprise.

“The auld neighbour, I didn’t see that one coming,” smiled Reid. “Ah it kind of did (come as a surprise), yeah. Sure all of us saw Davy Fitz nearly getting the job. I think it was the Monday that I saw it on a website, that Davy was getting the job. Then on Wednesday the news broke that Henry got it.

“So it was a big surprise for us all. Henry is a dedicated man, committed to everything he does. He’s going up there to win. He’s travelling six, seven hours of a round trip to do it.

“He’ll be going up there to win, absolutely. And Galway have a serious outfit. Henry and Richie O’Neill are heading up. Richie is his Robin in a way, he was with us back there two or three years ago as well.

“He (O’Neill) is his coach. They’re a very good team and I wish Henry all the best. But obviously if you’re up against them in the league or in Leinster it’s a different story then.”

Reid, nominated for an All-Star after collecting another Leinster title with Kilkenny, said he will adopt a “tunnel vision” when it comes to facing up to his longtime friend in 2022.

“Sport is sport,” he said. “You have to have tunnel vision yourself, you can’t be thinking about Henry. You have to go out and die for your own jersey. Look, it’ll be a bit of banter and a bit of craic leading up to any game we play. If I meet him down in the local shop or down at the hurling pitch, there’ll be a bit of banter about it.”

Shefflin was among the 5,606 spectators at UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday as Reid fired 1-11 to propel Ballyhale through to another county final.

They will face O’Loughlin Gaels next Sunday week and will be favourites to make it a four-in-a-row of county crowns. Reid agreed that their slow burning performance, coming from a point down early in the second half to lead by nine at one stage late on, was far from perfect.

“We know deep down that we didn’t perform as well as we should have,” he said.

“I’m sure some players are annoyed and pissed off at their performance.”