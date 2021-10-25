Ken Hogan: Henry Shefflin appointment puts the spotlight on Leinster SHC

The appointment of Henry Shefflin as Galway manager will light up the 2022 Leinster Hurling Championship, says Ken Hogan.

Coupled with the arrival of Darragh Egan in Wexford, Hogan says Shefflin’s appointment will have the province buzzing next year.

Speaking on Dalo’s Hurling Podcast, the former Tipperary manager said: “In Leinster they are always moaning and groaning that we’re always talking about Munster hurling. But all the talk now is Leinster.

“We thought Galway were in a bit of turmoil. Now the tables have totally turned with King Henry arriving.

“This has added huge excitement and intrigue to the hurling championship next year. Every Galway hurler, I’m sure, is turning their heads and saying ‘where do I fit in, do I stay going, do I come back?’

“It’s a big call for the Galway county board. It’s a big call for Henry. He’s a steady smart guy. The lure of Galway hurling, lining out against his own county, against Brian Cody on the sideline, plotting and planning against the TJ Reids, the Fennellys... We are all looking forward to the round-robin again.”

Hogan is also enthusiastic about the appointment of his former teammate Colm Bonnar as Tipperary boss.

“Bonnar is great fella, great buzz in him. He’ll bring a bit of fun back into it. Maybe that’s what was lacking. It can happen after three or four years of management, the same thing going on. He’ll freshen it.

“Colm has put a good package together with strength and conditioning and things like that.

“I think it’s going to be a really exciting season for everybody. The management game has moved up a notch, every county is so high-profile now and the expectations are going to be huge.”