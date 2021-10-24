Offaly SHC: Semi-final pairings confirmed after dramatic day

Coolderry, St Rynagh’s, Kilcormac-Killoughey and Shinrone will contest the Offaly SHC semi-finals in two weeks' time after a hugely dramatic final round of group games.

Kilcormac-Killoughey and St Rynagh’s were already through before the final round of games with five teams vying for the final two spots making for a hugely entertaining day of action on Sunday.

Shinrone had a massive 4-19 to 0-11 win over Kinnitty meaning they edged Birr on scoring difference for the last spot. That win put them on +27 points and even though Birr beat county champions St Rynagh’s 1-23 to 0-13, they finished just three points behind Shinrone on scoring difference.

Coolderry’s 0-20 to 1-15 win over Seir Kieran was expected but St Rynagh’s loss meant that the Coolderry men actually finished top of the group stages and set up a semi-final meeting with Shinrone.

Kilcormac-Killoughey had a routine 2-24 to 0-10 win over Drumcullen to finish in second place and they will take on champions St Rynagh’s in the other semi-final, a repeat last year's decider.

Ballinamere and Belmont also had a shout at making the last four but despite leading for most of the game, Ballinamere faltered in the end with Belmont coming back to earn a 2-15 to 1-18 draw meaning that both sides were out of the running.

With Shinrone the big winners, St Rynagh’s penance for their defeat to Birr is that they dropped from top spot in the group to third on the final day of group games.

Neighbours Seir Kieran and Drumcullen will contest the relegation final with both clubs failing to win any of their five championship games.