Carbery JAHC final: Ballinascarthy have too much firepower for Mary's

A productive conclusion to the opening half augmented by star performances from midfield duo Luke Murray and man-of-the-match Ciarán O’Neill were key for the winners
Carbery JAHC final: Ballinascarthy have too much firepower for Mary's

A productive conclusion to the opening half augmented by star performances from midfield duo Luke Murray and man-of-the-match Ciarán O’Neill were key for the winners

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 20:13
John Murphy

Ballinascarthy 0-22 St Mary’s 0-14

A productive conclusion to the opening half augmented by star performances from midfield duo Luke Murray and man-of-the-match Ciarán O’Neill allied to the unerring accuracy of Jeremy Ryan and Brian O’Donovan paved the way for Ballinascarthy to capture their sixth Carbery JAHC at Clonakilty yesterday.

St Mary’s controlled the opening exchanges running up an early deserved, 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the 10th minute with superb scores by Brian McCarthy (0-3), Niall Kelleher and Brian Everard. Once Ballinascarthy got to grips with St Mary’s ploy of operating a sweeper they soon resumed normal service up front with some fine points to take a commanding interval lead of 0-13 to 0-6.

Despite wind advantage in the second half, St Mary’s failed to penetrate a solid Ballinascarthy rear-guard for that elusive major.

Jason Collins went for broke with a close-in free in the dying embers but Darragh Hennessy brought off a brilliant save to lift the siege as Ballinascarthy swept to a deserved triumph.

Scorers for Ballinascarthy: J Ryan (0-10, 7f, sl); B O’Donovan (0-6), C O’Neill (0-3), E Ferguson, Cian Ryan, C Cullinane (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Mary’s: B McCarthy, J Collins (3f) (0-3 each); M O’Driscoll, D O’Donovan, B Everard (1f) (0-2 each); F O’Driscoll, Niall Kelleher (0-1 each).

BALLINASCARTHY: D Hennessy; D O’Brien, Chris Ryan, R O’Brien; P Cullinane, C Nyhan, D Walsh; L Murray, C O’Neill; J Ryan, S McCarthy, C Cullinane; E Ferguson, Cian Ryan, B O’Donovan.

Subs: R O’Flynn for S McCarthy (48), S Ryan for Cian Ryan (54), A O’Leary for D Walsh (59).

ST MARY'S: G Harrington; J Hurley, P Daly, D Curtin; B O’Brien, M O’Driscoll, R O’Connor; D Scannell, N Kelleher; B Everard, J Collins, F O’Driscoll; D O’Donovan, B McCarthy, R Scannell.

Subs: C Everard for F O’Driscoll (38), R Baggott for Dylan Scannell (44).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).

More in this section

Aran Waters is tackled by Ciaran Murphy and Graham Hannigan 24/10/2021 Dublin SFC: Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilmacud Crokes secure semi-final berths
TJ Reid takes a penalty as referee Gavin Quilty looks on 24/10/2021 TJ Reid hits 1-11 as Ballyhale Shamrocks march towards four in a row
Micheal Houlihan celebrates after the game with teammates 24/10/2021 Limerick SHC: Micheal Houlihan hits 0-11 as Kilmallock secure deserved title win
#Cork GAA#Hurling
Carbery JAHC final: Ballinascarthy have too much firepower for Mary's

Cork Premier SHC: Glen Rovers overcome Patrick Horgan red card to book spot in semi-final

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices