Sligo SFC final: Six-in-a-row secured by Tourlestrane

James Leonard netted a 44th-minute goal to put Tourlestrane on course for victory
Tourlestrane celebrates with the trophy. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 20:04
Liam Maloney

Tourlestrane 2-12 Coolera-Strandhill 0-7 

A brilliant second-half from Tourlestrane secured the south Sligo club’s sixth successive Sligo SFC title as they eventually overpowered Coolera-Strandhill by 11 points, 2-12 to 0-7, at Markievicz Park.

A point down at half-time, 0-4 to 0-3, following a low-scoring first-half dominated by the respective defences, Tourlestrane moved up through the gears during the third quarter when scoring an unanswered 1-4.

James Leonard netted a 44th-minute goal to put Tourlestrane on course for victory against opponents who looked purposeful during the first-half, with Niall Murphy scoring two points.

Goalscorer Leonard set up John Kelly for Tourlestrane’s second goal in time added on. The beaten finalists, who lost to Tourlestrane in the 2019 decider, finished with 14 players due to a second booking for Kevn Banks.

Scorers for Tourlestrane: Liam Gaughan (0-4, 2f), John Kelly (1-1), James Leonard (1-0), Brian Egan (0-2, 2f), Cian Surlis (0-2), Conan Marren (0-1), Kenny Gavigan (0-1), Rian Bailey (0-1) 

Scorers for Coolera-Strandhill: Niall Murphy (0-3, 1f), Kevin Banks (0-1), Barry O’Mahony (0-1), Sean Taylor (0-1, 1 mark), Aaron O’Boyle (0-1).

TOURLESTRANE: A Broe, JF Carr, B Walsh, N Gaughan, O Kennedy, A McIntyre, C Surlis, C Marren, C Henry, K Gavigan, J Kelly, J Leonard, L Gaughan, G Gaughan, B Egan 

Subs: K O’Hara for O Kennedy, 47; P Harte for C Henry, 52; S Henry for G Gaughan, 55; R Bailey (0-1) for B Egan, 57; N Durkin for K Gavigan, 60+4 

COOLERA STRANDHILL: K Harte, J Cassidy, R O’Carroll, T Gilligan, S Murphy, S Taylor, A O’Boyle, K Banks, P Laffey, L Doherty, D Flynn, K Cawley, N Murphy, B O’Mahony, C Parke 

Subs: O McDonagh for D Flynn, h-t; A Higgins for C Parke, 37; F Staunton for R O’Carroll, 46; C Burke for L Doherty, 51; G Cawley for T Gilligan, 58 

Referee: R Hynes

