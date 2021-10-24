Mayo SFC: Belmullet stun Breaffy in a weekend of Mayo drama

There was certainly no shortage of drama, excitement or surprises as the final four for this year’s Mayo SFC were revealed over the weekend.

Defending champions Knockmore will face Garrymore in one semi-final while Westport and outsiders Belmullet will meet in the second last four clash.

Knockmore and Westport both booked their tickets to the last four in dramatic fashion on Saturday before rank outsiders Belmullet stunned last year’s beaten finalists Breaffy to secure their last four spot On Sunday afternoon.

The semi-final line-up was completed when Garrymore knocked out Castlebar Mitchels by 1-14 to 0-13.

Holders Knockmore squeezed through by 2-9 to 0-12 after a nerve-jangling finish to their quarter-final with Ballintubber at a windswept and rainlashed Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

The game ended in a welter of excitement when referee Declan Corcoran awarded a questionable penalty to Ballintubber in additional time.

However, Knockmore’s substitute goalkeeper Ryan McDonnell was his side’s hero as he saved Diarmuid O’Connor’s effort to deny Ballintubber a draw that would have sent the game to extra-time.

The champions had led at half-time by 1-6 to 0-6 thanks to a well-taken goal from Aidan Orme.

A fortuitous goal early in the second half from Peter Naughton meant that Knockmore looked set to power on to victory.

But despite having influential midfielder Jason Gibbons sent off after being booked twice, Ballintubber battled back to set up a grandstand finish.

Meanwhile, Westport booked their place in the semi-finals for the second year in a row with a dramatic 0-13 to 1-9 victory over Ballina Stephenites in Bekan.

Mayo panellist Fionn McDonagh was the Westport hero, shooting the winning point in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to leave Martin Calvey’s side ahead in front when the final whistle sounded soon after.

Ballina had looked set to cause an upset in the early stages as they raced into a 1-4 to 0-0 lead while playing with the aid of the strong wind.

Their goal was scored by another Mayo panellist, Luke Doherty.

However, despite losing key forward Kevin Keane to injury, Westport finally got going in the second quarter and a string of frees from Alan Kennedy, along with a well-taken score from Colm Moran, got them back into contention.

The Stephenites led by 1-5 to 0-5 at half-time and a rip-roaring second half unfolded, despite the difficult conditions.

Westport’s cause wasn’t helped when Rory Brickenden picked up a black card in the third quarter, but a few brilliant scores from Colm Moran at a crucial time kept them in touch.

And a late rally ended with McDonagh’s brilliant winner deep in additional time.

Sunday's quarter-final clashes served up plenty of talking points too.

A virtuoso display from All-Star nominee, Ryan O’Donoghue, helped Belmullet to a shock 2-5 to 0-8 win over Breaffy in Ballina.

In a game that was dominated by the wintry conditions, the raging hot favourites had led at half-time by 0-3 to 0-2.

But the game turned on a goal from Belmullet’s Fionnan Ryan six minutes into the second half and the North Mayo men were never behind again.

Breaffy did get back on level terms swinging into the home straight, but a brilliant goal from Mayo attacker Ryan O’Donoghue, when he chipped county team-mate Rob Hennelly, turned out to be the match-winning score.

Garrymore rounded off the weekend with a deserved four points win over Castlebar Mitchels.

The eventual winners were in front at half-time by 1-8 to 0-7 thanks to a goal from Mayo defender Enda Hession, who also chipped in with a couple of first half points.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend after next.