Derry SHC final: Slaughtneil hurlers reach nine-in-a-row

Slaughtneil 1-17 Kevin Lynch's 2-9

Slaughtneil secured their ninth successive Derry SHC title after surviving a second-half scare against Kevin Lynch's at Owenbeg on Sunday.

With the wind at their backs, the champions dominated the opening half with Brian Cassidy's sixth-minute goal sending them on their way to an 11-point interval lead that looked to have killed the game off.

However, two second half Conor Kelly goals breathed life into Lynch's with the Dungiven men bringing the game back to four points as Slaughtneil lost captain Cormac O'Doherty to a serious shoulder injury. Slaughtneil never panicked though with Brendan Rogers' late free the insurance point that means their decade of Derry dominance continues.

Scorers for Slaughtneil: C O’Doherty (0-7, 7f), B Cassidy (1-3), B Rodgers (0-3, 1f), G Bradley (0-1), Se McGuigan (0-1), K McKaigue (0-1), J McGuigan (0-1)

Scorers for Kevin Lynch's: C Kelly (2-1), J Mullan (0-1), R Mullan (0-4, 4f), T McHugh (0-1), O McKeever (0-1), P O'Kane (0-1).

SLAUGHTNEIL: O O'Doherty, K McKaigue, S McGuigan, P McNeill, S Cassidy, C McKenna, M McGrath, G Bradley, C McKaigue, M McGuigan, C O'Doherty , B Rodgers, J McGuigan, Se McGuigan, B Cassidy.

Subs: S Cassidy for M McGuigan, (50); C McAllister for Sean Cassidy, (52); J Cassidy for Se McGuigan, (57); P Burke for C O'Doherty (inj), 58).

KEVIN LYNCH'S: N McGonigle, J Mullan, P Kelly, N McNicholl, N Ferris, R Mullan, D McGilligan, T Brady, J Mullan, S Kelly, O McKeever, S McKeever, C Kelly, T McHugh, A Armstrong.

Subs: P O'Kane for A Armstrong, (36); E Cassidy for T Brady, (43); M Craig for S McKeever, (43); C McKelvey for K Mullan, (48).

Referee: O Elliott (Antrim)