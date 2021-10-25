Tim Murphy ‘very confident’ tweaked championship proposal will go through in February

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy is “very confident” a reworked Proposal B that addresses the concerns raised at Special Congress will receive 60% backing at Congress 2022 next February.

Murphy, no more than Gaelic Players Association (GPA) CEO Tom Parsons, believes the four months between now and Congress 2022 is sufficient time to iron out the “anomalies” within Proposal B in order to have a fresh vote on football championship reform in the spring.

Meeting this timeline will be “a challenge”, GAA director general Tom Ryan has warned, with president Larry McCarthy casting further doubt on a February vote when remarking in the aftermath of Saturday’s failed attempt at change that “I’m not so sure we’ll have something for February”.

In the event of no vote taking place at annual Congress next spring, a third Special Congress in three years is inevitable in 12 months time given Ryan’s hope of having a new football format approved for implementation in 2023.

Kerry chairman Murphy would like to see a national roadshow take place in the coming weeks to strengthen Proposal B ahead of Congress 2022, including direct input from inter-county players in amending the proposal.

Mayo chairman Liam Moffatt, when opposing the motion at Special Congress, said “it is very difficult to get away from a team sixth in Division 1 denied the chance to compete in the All-Ireland series, whereas a team three divisions below them is given that chance”.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner after Proposal B received 50.6% of the vote, short of the required 60%, Murphy — who had earlier called for the vote to be deferred — also raised objections at the sixth-placed team in Division 1 not being accommodated in the All-Ireland series.

“If you go back to 2013, 2014, and 2015, and we won the All-Ireland in 2014, if that scenario was present in those three years, Kerry wouldn’t have progressed into the All-Ireland series,” the Kerry chairman pointed out. “It is unfair on the top counties in Division 1 not to get the opportunity to progress, but an accommodation can certainly be arrived at to allay those concerns and address the Division 3 and 4 counties, as well.

“The current system is not working. We all accept that. Proposal B has huge merits but many counties had concerns they felt weren’t addressed. Hopefully, between here and February, the taskforce go ahead and address those concerns, and I’d be very confident that that motion, in a remodelled version, would get support then.

Considering Proposal B was just 16 votes shy of 60% support on Saturday, tweaking the proposed format so that the sixth-placed Division 1 county is included in the championship’s knockout stages would certainly help close the gap to the magic number needed.

A further area of focus in the reworking of the proposal will be the role of provincial championships and their link to the All-Ireland series, a chief concern for Ulster counties. But despite all bar Down of the nine Ulster counties voicing their opposition to Proposal B on Saturday, the future success of a revised Proposal B is not dependent on Ulster support given these eight counties accounted for less than one-third of all No votes cast (27 out of 83).

Parsons said it is the responsibility of McCarthy and Ryan to convince Ulster counties that the provincial competitions will not be left behind in a league-based championship.

And although Parsons is adamant a league-based championship must remain at the core of football championship change, both he and the GAA president accept that the role of provincial championships will have to be revisited ahead of the next vote.

“If you think about the eight or nine people who spoke against it, all essentially supported their own provincial championship,” said McCarthy. “I think that would suggest (the provincial championships) has to have a central role somehow.”

Parsons stated his refusal to accept any attempts to delay a fresh vote beyond February.

“Don’t tell me we can’t come to next February.

“Every year missed is another year gone for the development of footballers and potentially another year where players in lower counties decide to opt out because they don’t see a pathway to success.”