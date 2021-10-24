Nire on fire, Rathgormack rampant

Waterford SFC

Both the Nire and Rathgormack were resounding winners this weekend in the Waterford Senior Football Championship.

Ballinacourty and Gaultier also ended the weekend as group winners, as the competition heads towards the knockout phase.

Action started on Friday night when the Nire swatted aside Kilmacthomas at Fraher Field on a scoreline of 3-20 to 1-5. Impressive teenager Aaron Ryan pitched in with 2-3, while Waterford footballer Dermot Ryan contributed 0-6, with 1-2 for Tom Barron and 0-4 for Shane O’Meara as the Ballymacarbry men comfortably topped Group C.

Gaultier were comfortable victors over St. Saviours at Walsh Park on Saturday afternoon as they had eight points to spare — 1-12 to 0-7 — with veteran forward JJ Hutchinson scoring the all-important goal for the Barony men, who also defeated Kilrossanty a week prior.

Reigning champions Ballinacourty also topped their group, courtesy of a gritty 0-8 to 0-5 win over Stradbally in terrible conditions at Fraher Field. Stradbally led by a point at the interval as Eoin Cunningham saved Mark Ferncombe’s penalty, but two points apiece from Aaron Beresford, Waterford hurler Neil Montgomery and Patrick Hurney sealed the win. Stradbally had a late Mikey Mullaney goal disallowed, but progress as runners-up.

In the lone Sunday affair, Rathgormack put 4-18 past Ardmore, who mustered up 0-5. Ronan Elliffe raised the first green flag after just five minutes, with Stephen Curry and Conor Murray also prominent on the scoresheet for the 2019 champions. They led 2-12 to 0-2 at the interval and kicked on further in the second period in a dominant display which underlined their championship credentials.

Quarter-finals: The Nire v Stradbally, Gaultier v Clashmore/Kinsalebeg, Ballinacourty v Kilrossanty Rathgormack v Kilmacthomas

Relegation play-offs: An Rinn v St Saviours, Ardmore v Brickey Rangers

Ties to be played weekend of October 30th.