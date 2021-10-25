Podge Collins not holding his breath for football change

Clare footballer Podge Collins was not the least bit surprised by Special Congress' rejection of Proposal B and won’t be holding his breath for reform of the football championship.

The Clare footballer said he expected Proposal B to fall short of the 60% support it required and is not too optimistic that football championship change will be delivered in the near future.

What irked Collins during the debate on Proposal B was the constant highlighting of imperfections in the league as championship proposal, while at the same time ignoring the far greater number of flaws in the pre-2018 qualifier format that will now be reactivated for the 2022 season.

“I expected it,” replied the 2013 All-Ireland hurling winner when asked for his reaction to Saturday’s result.

“As a player, I was obviously disappointed because there was an opportunity here to change something that is not working too well for 90% of the counties. But it is hard to get something through Special Congress, especially when people are picking so many flaws in it.

“If people looked as closely at the status quo as they did Proposal B, they could have picked a lot more flaws, that was my biggest issue. What was being proposed was definitely not perfect, but it's so much better than what was there. People don't like change, though, and that is the reality.

“What's worrying from my point of view is that there was a fixtures taskforce put in place by the GAA, they spent nearly two years looking at this and we saw at the weekend the levels of support there was for the two best proposals they could come up with (the four conferences of eight proposal received just 10% support).

“I am not optimistic for change. I am not too optimistic about what is coming down the line. I won't be holding my breath [for change].”

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan, who was the sole official from a Leinster county to speak in favour of the motion from the floor of Special Congress, warned his fellow delegates that to vote down Proposal B would lead to players walking away from the inter-county game.

“We are at a very dangerous crossroads now if we don’t listen to our players. Players are crying out for change. If we don’t listen to these players, I have serious concerns that a lot of these players will walk from the inter-county game,” said Duignan.

For Collins, the implementation or rejection of Proposal B was not “a deal-breaker”. He’ll be back in the saffron and blue next year and reckons any player who steps away from their inter-county set-up because of the GAA’s failure to introduce a new championship format was likely contemplating departing prior to Saturday’s vote.

“If a player is inclined to leave because of this, they'd probably be thinking about leaving anyway. Now, it definitely hasn't helped what happened on Saturday. But for a lot of counties, the League is their championship anyway. That is still there next year, you are just playing it in February, March, and April.

“Anyone that had any expectations of any change, with what we're dealing with, if they were surprised, I'd be surprised.”

As floated by Longford chairman Albert Cooney on these pages earlier this month, 29-year-old Collins is in favour of a senior, intermediate, and junior structure at inter-county level, the same as in camogie and ladies football.

“Usually, there are three or four counties at the top and at the start of the year you could nearly say one of them is going to win Sam Maguire. I don't understand why we don't try to get teams into grades to compete at their level and if they are good enough they’ll win the intermediate or the Tailteann Cup, and they'll then get up to compete at senior. Unfortunately, that is not on the agenda.”