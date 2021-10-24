'It is very unfair to be relegated on penalties': Managers question 'horrific' tie-breaker

Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC relegation play-off

Charleville 1-25 Carrigtwohill 2-22 (AET)

Charleville win on penalties 3-2

Charleville manager Mark Foley felt it was unjust on Carrigtwohill to be relegated on penalties after an epic Cork Premier SHC relegation play-off in Fermoy on Saturday.

“I know there are rules but to finish level after extra-time, it is very unfair to be relegated on penalties. I don’t see what is wrong with going away and playing it again next week. No team deserved to lose today.”

Newly promoted Charleville held on to their status in dramatic fashion.

Read More Charleville retain Cork Premier SHC status in dramatic fashion

The sides finished level 1-19 to 2-16 in regulation time.

The score on penalties was 3-2 to Charleville as Aaron Walsh Barry stood over Carrigtwohill’s fifth penalty. He struck it well but Conor Reynolds saved brilliantly.

Charleville rightfully celebrated but it was a cruel exit for Carrigtwohill who died with their boots on. This is their first time stepping down a grade since 2008.

Charleville led 0-10 to 1-3 at the first water-break, Liam Gosnell’s goal throwing Carrigtwohill a lifeline.

It drove the Imokilly side on, outscoring Charleville seven points to one to move ahead at half-time, 1-10 to 0-11.

James Mulcahy’s major at the start of the second-half put it up to the north Cork men who trailed at the second water-break, 2-14 to 1-15 - Conor Buckley grabbed the Charleville goal. They took the lead momentarily but needed a Darragh Fitzgibbon point to force extra-time.

Tied at the end of the first period of extra-time, 2-19 to 1-22.

Carrigtwohill’s Sean Walsh and Mulcahy points then ensured deadlock after the 80 minutes plus.

Carrigtwohill manager Sean O’Farrell said to go out on penalties was ‘horrific’. “Written-off all over the county, they died on their feet. This is not the end of Carrig. Carrig will be back. There is a fierce tradition and it showed. It is a heart-breaking way to go out. Congratulations to Charleville, I wish them the best in the future. We are senior since 2008 and a lot of these lads have fought hard battles all the way along. They dig deep and they come back again.

“A replay would have been the proper thing, but these are the rules. No team deserved to lose today and to go out on penalties is horrific.”

Scorers for Charleville: D Fitzgibbon (0-9, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), D O’Flynn (0-5), C Buckley (1-0), M Kavanagh and J Doyle (0-3 each), A Cagney (0-2), C O’Carroll, G Kelleher and J O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: S Walsh (0-10, 0-6 frees, 0-2 65), L Gosnell (1-4), J Mulcahy 1-3), B Twomey and T Hogan (0-2 each), P Hogan (0-1).

CHARLEVILLE: C Reynolds; J O’Callaghan, J Meade, O O’Connell; A Dennehy, J Barry, F Cagney; D O’Flynn, C O’Carroll; G Kelleher, D Fitzgibbon (Capt), D Casey; J Doyle, A Cagney, T Hawe.

Subs: C Buckley for D Casey (half-time), J O’Brien for T Hawe (half-time), D Butler for C O’Carroll (38), M Kavanagh for A Cagney (38), D Casey for G Kelleher (58), C O’Carroll for J O’Callaghan (6 ET).

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin; S De Búrca, P O’Sullivan (Capt), P Hogan; T Hogan, R Power, A Walsh Barry; J Horgan, B Twomey; L O’Sullivan, S Roche, J McCarthy; S Rohan, S Walsh, L Gosnell.

Subs: J Mulcahy for S Rohan (23), J Oke for L O’Sullivan (48), O Baverstock for J McCarthy (54), J McCarthy for S Roche (11 ET), L O’Sullivan for O Baverstock (16 ET).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).