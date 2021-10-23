Éire Óg keep dreams of Clare senior double alive

Éire Óg keep dreams of Clare senior double alive
Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 19:50
Gerry Quinn, Cusack Park

Clare SFC semi-final

Eire Óg 0-11 

St Breckan's 0-5 

Éire Óg are still on course for a Clare SFC and SHC double, as their footballers accounted for St. Breckan's in the first semi-final played at Cusack Park on Saturday. 

The Townies were never troubled by their North Clare opponents in a rather one-sided affair. From the third minute, when captain Gavin Cooney pointed after good work by Mark McInerney, the Ennis club were never led. Employing a strong defensive unit, the winners closed down the Breckan's attack and struck on the counter.

The winners led 0-4 to no score by the 11th minute, thanks to scores by Aidan McGrath (2) and McInerney before Padraig Kelly opened the St Breckan's account. 

Einne O’Connor Éire Óg’s roving wing-back added another point just before the first water-break and by the half-time his side held a 0-8 to 0-3 advantage.

The Éire Óg defence, who were well marshalled by dual star Aaron Fitzgerald, continued to dominate on the restart. At the other end, Cooney kicked two early free off his left with Dale Masterson posting a lone reply for their opponents. 

Scores were hard to come in the final quarter with McInerney and Kelly trading scores but by that stage Éire Óg were well clear of any danger and now advance to their first decider since 2014.  

Their hurlers, who defeated Sixmilebridge, face Inagh/Kilnamona in next weekend's semi-final.

Scorers for Éire Óg: G Cooney (0-5, 3f), M McInerney (0-3), A McGrath (0-2), E O’Connor (0-1).

Scorers for St. Breckan's: P Kelly (0-2, 1f’), J McGann, C Guerin, D Masterson (0-1) each.

ÉIRE ÓG: N Murray, M Doherty, A Fitzgerald, R Lanigan, E O’Connor, C O’h’Ainefin, C Russell, D O’Neill, D McNamara, N McMahon, D Reidy, A McGrath, M McInerney, G Cooney (Capt.) P Talty.

Subs: I Uguweru for McMahon (41), D Walshe for McGrath (47), T Connellan for Talty (51), C O’Halloran for McInerney (57), D O’Brien for Reidy (59).

ST BRECKAN'S: T O’Callaghan, P Doherty, D Masterson, Conor Burke, D O’Callaghan, J Sheedy, A Sweeney (Capt.), L Tierney, M Byrne, R Danaher, C Guerin, P Kelly, J Stack, J McGann, A Davidson.

Subs: Cian Burke for O’Callaghan (h/t), M Flanagan for Tierney (40), E Guerin for Stack (45), C O’Brien for Danaher (45).

Referee: N Quinn (Miltown)

