Michael Duignan: "There are strong counties that don't want to change"

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duigan has claimed that strong counties who were 'protecting their own interests' were partly to blame for Proposal B being shot down at Special Congress.

Duignan was one of 22 different speakers on the issue at Croke Park with 10, including Duignan, expressing support for the league as championship proposal and 12 coming out against it.

Representatives of Fermanagh, Antrim, Donegal, Derry, Armagh, Tyrone and Cavan all came out against the recommendation as Ulster overall gave a decisive 'no'.

Ultimately, Proposal B came up 16 votes shy of the 101 required - or 60% of the 168 votes - to be carried.

"I think a lot of the people that voted for it (to fail) today were protecting their own interests," Duigan told RTÉ Radio. "They're the strong counties that don't want to change. I think they're forgetting about a large amount of players out there that are putting in the same efforts, the same time, the same commitment."

Sunday Game pundit Duignan, a two-time All-Ireland winning hurler, acknowledged that Proposal B contained flaws, such as denying the sixth placed team in Division 1 a spot in the knock-out All-Ireland series while teams from Division 2, 3 and 4 would have progressed, but said it was still considerably better than returning to the pre-2018 model, which is what happens now.

"My view on that would be that it was more important to make the change first of all and then iron out the flaws," he said. "People would like to see maybe the sixth team (qualify) and with the provincial championships there are issues there but I think fundamentally to have a league based championship, to have seven matches at that time of the year (was positive)."

Duignan also claimed that while the GAA released figures claiming that Proposals A and B, and the status quo, would all generate roughly the same revenue in a given year for the Association, Proposal B actually had the potential to bring in considerably more.

He argued too that it was a mistake not to guarantee the provincial councils that they wouldn't be at a loss financially from change.

"I think provincial councils needed more surety about where they stood. I think if we had looked at maybe a five-year financial impact up to Covid, and averaged their income and guaranteed that income, I think that could have swung it because the provincial councils, you heard a couple of them in the buildup, they were very much against it.

"I think they were worried about their own autonomy. I’ve always said, the Leinster Council have been huge supporters of Offaly and they need their funding to be guaranteed, that wasn’t there so maybe some of the groundwork wasn’t done that should have been and maybe that’s why ultimately the motion came up just short."