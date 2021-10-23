Seán Kelly wants fresh proposal for football Championship reform next spring

Former GAA President Seán Kelly has called on the Association to return in spring with a fresh Congress proposal for football Championship reform.

Kelly, among those to contribute to today's lengthy Special Congress debate regarding Proposal B and 'flipping' the football season, believes it's important now 'not to waste time' and to draw up a new recommendation.

He wants the 50.6% support expressed today for Proposal B - almost 10% shy of the 60% required to carry the proposal - to be viewed as a stepping stone towards change which he still believes could happen as soon as February.

"There's no point talking about next year or after - we have to have a motion for Congress next February and there's no need to dilly-dally in the meantime," Kelly told RTÉ Radio.

"Now they have a chance to discuss these motions, speak to the (provincial) councils, speak to the players and come up with one motion and let's run with it. The other flaw today was that there was no suggestion that it was for two years or three years. People felt that if they voted for it today, it would be coming in forever. You're better off to say we'll give it two or three years and we'll review it fully then."

Kelly reckons one of the principal problems with the drive for change was that the GAA presented two separate recommendations, Proposals A and B.

Proposal A, to base the Championship off four provincial conferences of eight teams, requiring some counties to shift provinces, was overwhelmingly defeated by 138 votes to 15.

"It diluted the discussion and it actually angered people because they felt that some counties were basically being kicked from one province to another," claimed Kelly.

"So you never really got a chance to dig into the motions properly. I would suggest that now we should go back and consult, particularly with the players, because this would be seen as basically turning our backs today on 80% of the players. That's a serious allegation to make because they're the people who make the sacrifices and who play the games.

"So I think what Larry McCarthy and Tom Ryan have to do now is to bring the GPA together, with possibly Central Council and the other provincial councils and come up with one proposal, back that, and let it win or lose.

"But I think this thing of having two motions and you can take one or the other (is wrong). And then nobody actually comes out from HQ backing one strongly, and that was one of the things noted today, there were very few voices from Central Council and from Coiste Bainisti in favour of the motion because they had probably come and decided they were two motions so we can't really be seen to be backing one over the other.

"But the mood for change is there, it did get 50 percent so all you want is another five or six percent and you'll have enough so it isn't as bad as we thought."

Kelly believes that the GAA has let down inter-county players who had made it known, through the Gaelic Players Association, that they favoured Proposal B.

"Without a doubt, the footballers will feel that and the GPA will certainly feel it," said Kelly. "If we move quickly enough and say, yes, the delegates were in favour of change, they weren't in favour of the change today for different reasons but let's now make that happen as quickly as possible. Change is inevitable and we do need to change and to change quickly."