LIVE: Special Congress rejects four conferences of eight

FORMER President Sean Kelly spoke in favour of Motion 19 at today's Special Congress.

The motion, if passed, will result in sweeping changes to the provincial and All-Ireland football championships.

Kelly said: “I am in favour, despite its’ many faults. If you stand still, you go backwards. This Motion should be trialled for a maximum of three years and then reviewed. To turn our backs on the voice of the players does not make sense to me."

“The GPA are far more credible now than they were a few years ago on issues like this.…

"They are the people who get turnstiles clicking.”

He stated that the final of the Tailteann Cup should be played at one of the ‘senior’ All-Ireland semi-finals and not the final.

“Give this a go, with the proviso that we give it a full review in three years.”

Another former GAA President, John Horan backed Motion 19 and insists it should be voted on this afternoon rather than examined again by another committee.

There has been speculation that the motion would be withdrawn to allow for further deliberation but Horan rejected such calls.

He also insisted that the opportunity will be there 'if we feel we need to improve it."

Horan said: "I know people will request that I withdraw the Motion but I will not be withdrawing it. We need to debate the Motion today. This proposal is a starting point. If we feel we need to improve it, that opportunity would be there. This proposal will mean more matches for our players and a better playing to training ratio. I don't think the financial worry that's out there for people is what it's portrayed to be."

Antrim GAA Chairperson, Ciaran McCavana spoke against the motion, calling for more time to debate the proposed format.

He said: "Do not rush into change because of outside voices. We are not backward looking. We are one of the most progressive organsiations in this country if not the world. Let us come out of the pandemic and see how the Tailteann Cup fares. Let us take a bit more time and come back to this."

His Donegal counterpart Micheál McGrath echoed those sentiments:

“We will not support it under the current state,” he said. “We are accused of being too conservative and too afraid of change, but we are not – our county and our association is not afraid, providing it is the right change.”

He complimented the work of the Fixtures Taskforce, but does not believe that enough discussion has taken place.

“The collective view has not been expressed,” he said. “Let’s be patient. Let’s review and debate and discuss the merits of change. I don’t feel the merits of this motion includes all of the concerns of all the people out there. I am talking about supporters, and people in this room, people outside of the room.” He claimed to have spoken to his players and they didn’t feel it was right, asking for more inclusive talks and delving into the problems that exist. To pass it today and tweak it afterwards is not democratic enough.”

GPA CEO Tom Parsons earlier told delegates: "I believe from the bottom of my heart this proposal will spark life into Gaelic Football, All players want to play football in the summer months. We need to say stop today, not tomorrow. This is robust proposal."

When speaking in favour of Proposal B at today’s Special Congress, GPA CEO Parsons quoted a number of county football captains who are in favour of the league-based championship, including Kerry's Murphy.

“The time has come to try a new structure for our football championship,” said Murphy, according to Parsons, while Wexford’s Brian Malone was quoted as saying that “the current structure is driving players away from the game”.

Parsons said Proposal B will “spark life into Gaelic football”.

“We are asking for change. Why? Development. Competitive games develop teams. Proposal B will end mismatches.”

Clare football manager Colm Collins said the current championship structure “does not serve the majority of counties”.

"My introduction to inter-county football was the Miltown massacre (1979 Munster championship hammering by Kerry of Clare). 40 years on, those mismatches are still going on. This is a fantastic opportunity to give counties a shot in the arm.” Galway GAA called for the motion to be deferred, while Fermanagh delegate Tiernach Mahon said Proposal B will lead to Division 3 and 4 teams being banished from the All-Ieland series.

“Division 3 and Division 4 winners will be the whipping boys for the bigger teams [in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals]. It will lead to the banishment of Division 3 and 4 teams from the All-Ireland series.” Under Proposal B, the Division 3 and 4 winners will play the second and third-placed teams from Division 2 in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.

This is the outline of what Motion 19 entails

Motion 19 would envisage using the current League structures as the basis for a restructured All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

This motion propose to play the provincial championships before a league-based All-Ireland championship.

Provincial Championships The provincial championships would be round-robin competitions played February and March. You'd have a group of six teams in Connacht, a group of six teams in Munster, and then in Leinster you'd have a group of five teams and another group of six team, while in Ulster you'd have a group of four teams and a group of five teams.

In the Connacht and Munster Championships, each team would play five games. Two home games and three away games or vice versa depending on the draw. The group winners would go to the provincial final directly. The second and third placed teams would play a provincial semi-final with the winner going on to the provincial final.

In Ulster's two groups the games are also played home and away on the basis of a draw. The top two teams in each group advance to cross-over semi-finals. The winner in one group playing the runner up in another group and vice-versa. The winning teams then participate in the Ulster Final.

In Leinster, the teams in the five-team group will play four round-robin games and the teams in the six-team group will play five round-robin games. Again, home and away on the basis of a draw and the group compositions are also on the basis of a draw at the start of the year.

Then the top two teams in each group would go to crossover semi-finals with the winners going on to the Leinster Final.

Those provincial championships would be played in February and March. The provincial championships are played as stand-alone competitions and lead no further.

All-Ireland Championship The All-Ireland Championship will be played on a League basis after the provincial championships have concluded.

The structure is the same as what is currently used in the Allianz Football League, Division 1 to Division Four, and would be played between April and July.

It would comprise of four divisions, eight teams per division, with each team getting seven games. At the end of that round robin series the top five teams in Division One would qualify automatically for the All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-finals along with the Division Two winners to make six teams. The other two teams to make the quarter-finals would come from preliminary All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Those preliminary quarterfinals would be played between the second and third place teams in Division Two, as well as the Division Three and Division Four winners. All other Division One and Division Two teams will be eliminated at this point.

As we're accustomed to in the current leagues, the bottom two teams in each division will be relegated for the following year. The top team from Division 3 will be automatically promoted each year along with the Tailteann Cup winners.

The top two teams in Division four would be promoted to Division 3 every year unless the Tailteann winners are a Division 4 team from outside the top two.

The Tailteann Cup would include New York and all Division 3 and Division 4 teams except the Division winners who progress to the preliminary quarter-finals as previously mentioned.

The Tailteann Cup would be played on a knock-out basis.

The League-based championship would begin on April 9/10 and would conclude with the All-Ireland Final on the 29th weekend of the year which in 2022 falls on July 16/17.

Earlier four conferences of eight football championship proposal has been soundly rejected by delegates at Special Congress this morning.

The motion, which proposed that one county from Ulster and Leinster would move across into Connacht, while a further two from Leinster would go into Munster to create four provinces of eight, was beaten by 138 votes to 15 (90% for, 10% against).

No one spoke for or against the motion.