Davy Fitzgerald: I thought Galway job was mine

Clare legend Fitzgerald stepped down as Wexford boss after five seasons in late July and revealed he was contacted about the Galway vacancy earlier this month.
Former Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald was widely tipped to take over as Galway boss for the 2022 season. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 22:19
Paul Keane

Davy Fitzgerald has admitted he thought he was going to be named Galway hurling manager before Henry Shefflin's surprise appointment.

It was widely reported this week that he was set to be confirmed as Shane O'Neill's replacement in Galway.

But within 24 hours of those reports, Kilkenny icon Shefflin was parachuted into the job, leaving Fitzgerald frustrated at having missed out on a fourth inter-county senior role.

Speaking on The Late, Late Show tonight, 2013 All-Ireland winning Clare boss Fitzgerald spoke for the first time about the Galway situation.

"Listen, I got a phone call two weeks ago to have a chat and I had one or two meetings with Galway and that," he said. "It just ended up where Henry ended up in the job and listen, he's got a great bunch of players and best of luck to him."

Asked if he felt he had the job and was going to be appointed himself, Fitzgerald nodded.

"Maybe, like, I thought I was going to go (to Galway) at one stage, yeah. But if it's not meant for you, it's not meant for you. You just move on and I'm that type of person. There's no problem. There's so many things ahead of me that I'm looking forward to next year, I can't wait."

Fitzgerald has managed Wexford, Clare and Waterford for a period of 14 years and taking his own playing career into account, the former goalkeeper has been involved in the inter-county game for 35 years in a row.

It seems almost certain that he will take 2022 out now with all of the MacCarthy Cup management positions nailed down.

"When you look at everything, between playing and managing, it's probably been 32 or 33 years on the go," said the Sixmilebridge man. "It's going to be a bit strange. Wexford was an incredible experience that I really enjoyed but I'll put the feet up now for a while, that's the way it's going to be.

"Listen, I've loved every bit of it (managing Wexford). The journey up and down to Wexford is incredibly long and tough but the way I was treated down there was absolutely fantastic. Unbelievable people and the same in Clare and Waterford. I've been lucky, I've had a great 14 years in management, and playing then as well."

Family Notices