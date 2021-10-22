Will Proposal B pass? Tiny margin to decide GAA's biggest decision

Back in late February 2017, a motion brought by Wexford and Tipperary to formally recognise the Club Players Association (CPA) was causing a ruction at Congress.

The mood was turning ugly, so former president Nickey Brennan did the most sensible thing. He suggested pulling the motion before things were said that either side couldn’t come back from, and pledged to re-engage with the CPA.

That will not happen on Saturday with Motions 18 and 19 on football Championship reform as Brennan will not be present. But somebody could be lined up for that very duty. Hold off for now, let’s come back in February with another super-duper, oven-ready, water-tight Motion. Version 2.0.

There is no rush on this.

So the questions are mounting ahead of Special Congress. With a global pandemic forcing most of us to become doom-scrolling slaves to the bigger picture, it was no wonder a fixtures taskforce couldn’t elbow its way centre-stage. With restrictions easing, everyone was just too darned delighted to be in the fresh air watching and playing games to care about reform.

Once Special Congress came into view, the debate started. For some, it amounted to little more than soundbites. But that’s the way of things now in general. Both sides of any argument can slip into instant entrenchment.

The healthy thing is it has been given no end of media attention and discussion and is ‘out there’ among the people.

Central Council are keen for this to get its day in the sun. Those that are set to speak for and against have been teed up days in advance. We are going to hear some quality debate either way that could influence a sizeable number of delegates who have been given a free hand.

Right now, the political pundits of the GAA have the Proposal B vote sitting with an approval rate between 60 to 62%. This is highly significant.

The opposition is rooted in Ulster, but their tentacles stretch into the north American Board, which could influence the overseas vote.

Past presidents are expected to vote along their county lines, but it remains to be seen how many will actually attend. When the projections are so tight, the temptation to take it off the Clár and go again with renewed vigour in February is tempting. So too is the sense they should just go for broke and settle it for now.

It feels like Starsky and Hutch propelling the General Lee across a ravine to the other side, and that famous old line: “I think we’re gonna make it.”

Bear that in mind today. They might just make it.