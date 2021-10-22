Special Congress: What do these motions have to do with direction GAA is taking?

The GAA Congress takes place on Saturday, and if you are a member of the Association, or just a regular citizen of the country, you are no doubt sick of hearing about at least one of the motions to be discussed.

The most annoying proposal since Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds appeared in a movie of the same name, the options for the shape of the inter-county football season have generated quite a lot of debate.

Some of it good, some of it bad, and some of it from Leinster secretary Michael Reynolds, who gave quite the performance during the week on Off The Ball if you care to check it out.

This is not the place to rehash the debate in its entirety, but it is perhaps somewhere to pose an obvious enough question. Or questions.

Where is the GAA going and what do these motions have to do with the direction being taken by the organisation?

Discussing the various iterations of the inter-county Gaelic football season is diverting — it gives us a glimpse of what people in some strata of the GAA really think of those at other layers within the organisation, which is always instructive — but it’s not the entirety of the GAA experience. In fact, those discussions’ status as a diversion rather takes away from other pressing questions.

Such as governance, which reared its head in Clare during the week following a wide-ranging review. The report made uncomfortable reading for county board officers, and probably had some officers in other counties shifting in their seats uncomfortably also.

Or revenue, which continues to be a huge challenge to all units and at all levels of the GAA.

What if these pressing questions are linked, however?

Readers with a tendency to masochism may have pondered the list of motions and noticed the proposal for the “Establishment of audit and risk committees in counties. (Central Council).”

This is a sensible and necessary move, just as long as attention is paid to the audit and risk committee.

In Cork, for instance, the audit and risk committee had to threaten to resign in 2019 because its advice on the size of the county board’s deficit was ignored.

Presuming most counties don’t follow Cork’s example and decide instead to heed the advice of their audit and risk committees, they’ll surely benefit from the increased oversight.

This oversight will be necessary because if there’s an increase in the number of inter-county football games, then costs for preparing those county teams will also increase.

And here it gets interesting, because Central Council is the one proposing those audit and risk committees, presumably with an eye to regularising the Wild West of county team costs.

While most observers have predictably rushed to dissect Proposal B/champions league format/Super 8 and what that means for the prospects of this county or that, those dissections have focused on how those counties may ‘progress’ on the field of play and paid little attention to the concomitant stress on resources.

However, with the imposition of audit and risk committees has Croke Park taken a first step to rein in costs which convention demands we describe as eye-watering?

In that regard, there’s been a good deal of putting the cart before the horse when it comes to the income we’ve heard mentioned in connection with the various championship proposals.

What about the outgoings for county boards in those new scenarios?

It was interesting to see the GAA’s finance chief Ger Mulryan suggest a couple of days ago that Proposal B, for instance, would lead to a “small” increase in team costs for counties as “more teams will be in competition for longer periods across the summer”.

Yet current team costs are acknowledged as a serious, if not unsustainable, burden for most counties. At the same briefing GAA DG Tom Ryan said the proposals weren’t money-led but he added: “We’ve said, not just to Ulster but to any of the provinces or counties and we have met with all over the course of the last few weeks that, by and large, the level of resources available to the broader association will be broadly the same.”

And with audit and risk committees to oversee the distribution of those resources.

Moving on, a less dramatic motion relates to the GAA’s disciplinary procedures: “World GAA’s access to the Disputes Resolution Authority (international work group).”

During the year we had Cork camogie player Orla Cronin being granted “interim relief” by the DRA to play in the All-Ireland final, having been red-carded in the semi-final and suspended. The basis for allowing her to play was the lack of time for the DRA to consider her case fully ahead of the camogie decider.

Why then increase the DRA’s workload?

If there are issues with accommodating a case before a showcase game like an All-Ireland final, then widening its remit to take in other jurisdictions will surely put more obstacles in the way of those seeking redress.

You may argue that the number of cases likely to be forwarded from Asia and Australia is likely to be small but... if a new football championship structure is adopted, the likelihood of more issues arising out of more games also arises.

This means squeezing the disciplinary calendar even further: Does it mean more Orla Cronin-type cases when the championship heats up?

Thus the drive to revamp the football championship not only bumps up against other moving parts in the GAA machine, it has the potential to bring the gears to a stop.

It increases expenditure for county boards and puts pressure on disciplinary committees to work faster.

The questions don’t end there.

At some stage on Saturday expect a delegate to ask what an expanded football championship means for the hurling championship.

Or what exactly it means for clubs.

Will any ask what these motions have to do with the direction the GAA is taking? Unlikely, which is unfortunate.

That may be the most pressing question of the weekend, even if it’s not aired aloud.