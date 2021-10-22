GAA dressing rooms to reopen, water breaks to stay

Club GAA dressing rooms can finally reopen, the association confirmed today, in updated guidelines issued to clubs following the latest Irish Government update in relation to Covid restrictions.

Because of the differing rules north and south of the border, the GAA has set out different guidelines for both jurisdictions.

In the south, where all individuals involved are vaccinated, the full use of showers and changing rooms is permitted. However, the guideline says, "it is advised that time spent in dressing rooms or showers should be kept to a minimum and that where possible, pre-game or half time team talks should take place outdoors."

It adds: "Where individuals have mixed immunity status the use of Dressing Rooms and Showers should remain pod-based (with usage in groups of no more than 6 at any time)."

Vaccine status is not a factor in the north, where dressing rooms are now permitted to open.

The GAA says: "Again usage should be avoided or minimised where possible (for example, by arriving in kit and showering at home) and again, time spent in dressing rooms should be kept to a minimum.

"In both jurisdictions, where dressing rooms are being used, hand sanitization stations should be in place at the entrance, the areas should be well ventilated (i.e. windows or doors left open), masks should be worn (except if using showers) and no one other than team or support personnel should be permitted entry. Clubs should continue to promote hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette through signage, posters etc. and deep cleaning of shared areas should be carried out on a regular basis."

In other changes to previously issued guidelines, there is no longer a requirement for participants to complete Health Questionnaires before training or games. However, records of attendance must be maintained for contact tracing.

And the GAA reminds clubs that "it is important to remember that individuals should not attend training, games, meetings or any other activities if they are displaying, or have had within the previous 48 hours, any of the possible symptoms of Covid-19".

Water breaks will remain in place for all games for the remainder of 2021 and in the south, 100% ground capacity may be used from Saturday, October 23rd. In the North, a risk assessment must be carried out to determine the maximum number of people permitted to attend or participate in an outdoor sporting event.