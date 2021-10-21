'Too big a decision to make over soundbites': Derry chairman against 'flawed' Proposal B

Stephen Barker, the Derry County Board chairman and a member of the GAA’s Fixtures Task Force, has come out in opposition to both proposals going to Special Congress tomorrow.

While Barker is not opposed to change, his own county have been mandated by the club delegates to turn down Proposal A and B.

He will lay out his objections to Proposal B which is expected to come close to the required 60% of the vote on Saturday, in full in an article in Saturday's Irish Examiner, but he believes that the proposal itself is inherently flawed already and is not worth voting in until any necessary adjustments are made.

“This report has been out since 2019. The debate has happened the last fortnight. The Special Congress has focused the minds and allowed the debate to take place now. But has there even been a debate? There’s been soundbites,” he states.

“This is too big a decision to make over soundbites, that’s what has happened. People have adopted a position and shot at everybody else’s position. That’s what I see is happening. Nobody is actually going into a room and said: ‘Let’s discuss the merits of ‘A’, of ‘B’ and then, what is it like?’

“Just because the solution is less flawed than what we have now, is it a good enough reason to pass?”

He adds: “What’s even more dangerous, what has been said for the last couple of days, is: ‘Let’s pass it and then tweak it.’ What does that look like? What are we voting for then?

“Definitely, I would be more in line with let’s trial it for a few years and that’s it in until 60% vote it out again. Or a new system.”

There are suggestions that it could be pulled from the discussion in its present form, or else shelved until an additional Special Congress in February to put more shape on it.

“If we appreciate it needs tweaks, it needs more than just tweaks, it needs a few changes,” adds Barker.

“Let’s make those changes and bring it back to February to deal with it.

“It is too big a decision, with too many flaws in it, to let it go at this minute.

“We don’t want to make it an ‘Ulster against the rest’ debate, which is what it is being framed up as.

“But every county in Ulster is not for it. There are several other counties who are not for it.

“When it is that divisive, why pass it? Why not change it and go in February?”